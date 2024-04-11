Want to Guess What the Media Missed Regarding This Officer-Involved Shooting in Chicago?
Tipsheet

Another State May Allow Police to Arrest Illegal Immigrants

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 11, 2024 10:30 AM
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This week, the Louisiana Senate voted in support of a measure that would allow state and local police to arrest anyone suspected of being in the United States illegally. This follows in the footsteps of other states that have enacted similar measures as illegal immigrants continue to come across the border. 

According to Fox 8 Live, the state Senate voted 28-11 in support of S.B. 388. It now heads to the state House of Representatives (via Fox 8):

The measure calls for local and state police to do the job typically done by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, by arresting anyone in Louisiana they might have suspected arrived in the state without the proper paperwork or live in the state without the proper visas.

Violators could face a year of jail time and/or up to $4,000 in fines for the first offense. Any other offenses could bring up to two years of jailtime and/or $10,000 in fines.

“I know there are some people who have concerns about the bill but what I’m mostly concerned about is about the people of Louisiana, what it’s costing the state and what it’s costing us in jobs, crime rate and safety,” Republican Sen. Valarie Hodges, who authored the legislation, said.

Last month, the Georgia state House passed a bill that would allow police to arrest those suspected of entering the United States illegally. This came after college student Laken Riley was murdered in Athens, Georgia. 

Additionally, as Townhall covered, Texas authorities began arresting illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in Eagle Pass earlier this year.

“Under the authority of Gov. @GregAbbott_TX’s Border Disaster Declaration, @TxDPS Troopers are arresting illegal immigrants for criminal trespass at #ShelbyPark in Eagle Pass,” Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Chris Olivarez wrote. “Troopers are enforcing criminal trespass on single adult men & women. The State of #Texas will maintain a proactive posture in curbing illegal border crossings between the ports of entry.”


