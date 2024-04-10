Here’s Why This Texas Democrat Thinks Black Americans Should Be Exempt From Paying Taxes

Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett reportedly suggested that black Americans should be exempt from paying taxes as a form of reparations.

Crockett made the remarks on “The Black Lawyers Podcast” last week. On the podcast, Crockett reportedly said that she heard a celebrity say that black Americans should be tax-exempt and she thought, “I don’t know that that’s…necessarily a bad idea,” (via the New York Post):

Advertisement

“One of the things they propose is black folk not have to pay taxes for a certain amount of time because … that puts money back in your pocket,” Crockett told host J. Carter. “But at the same time, it may not be as objectionable to some people” as “actually giving out dollars,” she continued. Crockett then argued that reparations in some form are necessary. “So many black folk, not only do you owe for the labor that was stolen and killed and all the other things, but the fact is we end up being so far behind.” It is at that point that she suggests one of the biggest problems with the proposal is that some black people already aren’t paying taxes. “If you do the no-tax thing, for people that are already, say, struggling and not paying taxes in the first place —” she says, before Carter suggests they “may want those checks like they got from COVID” rather than a tax break. “Exactly,” Crockett responds.

Democrat congresswoman suggests black people be exempt from paying taxes as form of reparations https://t.co/GZh0E63G2x pic.twitter.com/UpcZs48wY4 — New York Post (@nypost) April 10, 2024

Other Democrat lawmakers in recent months have brought up the issue of reparations for black Americans. State Sen. Jill Carter, a Maryland Democrat, proposed increasing taxes to pay for reparations for black Americans, which Townhall covered. The money for the reparations would come from an "additional State individual income tax rate on the net capital gains of individuals” and will service low-income residents and "disproportionately impacted areas,” according to the proposal.

On the west coast, California lawmakers brought forward a reparations package to the state house in an effort to “right historic wrongs” made against the African-American community. This included seeking a formal apology from the governor and state legislature for slavery, fund community programs meant to help the black community, among other things.