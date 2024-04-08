Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Massachusetts for Sex Crimes Against a Minor

Late last month, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston arrested a Colombian national who was in the United States illegally on charges of rape and indecent assault and battery of a minor over the age of 14.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), ERO apprehended the alleged sex offender on March 28.

On July 3, 2022, United States Border Patrol arrested the Colombian national in Eagle Pass, Texas, after he crossed the border illegally. From that point, Border Patrol issued the alien a notice to appear before a Department of Justice (DOJ) immigration judge and ERO enrolled the noncitizen into the Alternatives to Detention program.

The alien was arrested in Lynn, Massachusetts on January 29 for rape and indecent assault and battery of a minor over 14. Later that day, ERO Boston lodged an immigration detainer against the illegal alien. However, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department failed to honor the immigration detainer and released the Colombian noncitizen from state custody, despite the pending sex charges against a minor, ICE noted.

“This unlawfully present Colombian national stands accused of a horrific crime,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement. “There are few crimes more disturbing than the sexual assault of a child, and no person more disturbing than one who would prey upon the most innocent members of our communities. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by working tenaciously to arrest and remove unlawfully present child sex predators from our New England neighborhoods.”

Last week, Townhall covered how an illegal alien charged with “a myriad” of sex crimes, including sex crimes against children, was arrested in Massachusetts. According to ICE, the illegal alien entered the country illegally “on an unknown date, at an unknown location, and without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.” In the U.S., he was arrested multiple times.

A few weeks prior, ERO Boston arrested a 51-year-old Brazilian fugitive wanted for rape who was in the United States unlawfully.