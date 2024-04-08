Biden Blasted for 'Huge Middle Finger' to the Working Class
This Is How Much New Student Debt Biden Just Reallocated
Nation's Largest Pro-Life Group Responds to Trump's Declaration on Abortion
Stop Being Understanding and Caring and Start Being Vicious
Netanyahu Says Date Is Set for Rafah Operation in Spite of Biden's Threats
Media Reaction to Trump's Solar Eclipse Ad Is Something Else
There Was Another Scary Incident With a Boeing Plane During Takeoff From Denver
The Most Important Election in American History?
Hogan Explains Why He's Running for Senate, Even Though He Doesn't Have a...
Acting Labor Secretary Laughs When Asked About Americans Who Remember Being Better Off...
Feel-Good Story of the Week: Another Blue-on-Blue Identity Politics Meltdown
Twins Take Different Paths to Protect Israel
South Carolina Basketball Coach Makes Some Shocking Comments Regarding Trans Athletes in W...
Finally: Some Colleges Crack Down on the Hamas Mob
Tipsheet

Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Massachusetts for Sex Crimes Against a Minor

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 08, 2024 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza

Late last month, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston arrested a Colombian national who was in the United States illegally on charges of rape and indecent assault and battery of a minor over the age of 14.

Advertisement

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), ERO apprehended the alleged sex offender on March 28. 

On July 3, 2022, United States Border Patrol arrested the Colombian national in Eagle Pass, Texas, after he crossed the border illegally. From that point, Border Patrol issued the alien a notice to appear before a Department of Justice (DOJ) immigration judge and ERO enrolled the noncitizen into the Alternatives to Detention program.

The alien was arrested in Lynn, Massachusetts on January 29 for rape and indecent assault and battery of a minor over 14. Later that day, ERO Boston lodged an immigration detainer against the illegal alien. However, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department failed to honor the immigration detainer and released the Colombian noncitizen from state custody, despite the pending sex charges against a minor, ICE noted.

“This unlawfully present Colombian national stands accused of a horrific crime,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement. “There are few crimes more disturbing than the sexual assault of a child, and no person more disturbing than one who would prey upon the most innocent members of our communities. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by working tenaciously to arrest and remove unlawfully present child sex predators from our New England neighborhoods.”

Recommended

Media Reaction to Trump's Solar Eclipse Ad Is Something Else Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Last week, Townhall covered how an illegal alien charged with “a myriad” of sex crimes, including sex crimes against children, was arrested in Massachusetts. According to ICE, the illegal alien entered the country illegally “on an unknown date, at an unknown location, and without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.” In the U.S., he was arrested multiple times.

A few weeks prior, ERO Boston arrested a 51-year-old Brazilian fugitive wanted for rape who was in the United States unlawfully.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Media Reaction to Trump's Solar Eclipse Ad Is Something Else Spencer Brown
Biden Blasted for 'Huge Middle Finger' to the Working Class Katie Pavlich
Israel Is Risking Losing This War by Caring What People Who Hate It Think Kurt Schlichter
What is the Democrat, Progressive Socialist End State for America? Allen West
Netanyahu Says Date Is Set for Rafah Operation in Spite of Biden's Threats Spencer Brown
The Absolutely Inane Case in Manhattan Mike Davis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Media Reaction to Trump's Solar Eclipse Ad Is Something Else Spencer Brown
Advertisement