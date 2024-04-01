Trailer With Over 200 Bibles Set Ablaze Outside Tennessee Church on Easter

On Easter Sunday, a trailer full of hundreds of Bibles was set on fire outside of a church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department responded to the fire at 6 a.m. on Sunday. It occurred near Global Vision Bible Church, led by Pastor Greg Locke (via The Tennessean):

Locke addressed the trailer fire at Global Vision and said there were "probably 200 Bibles" on the trailer. Locke said the fire was set in front of an entrance. "It was 100 percent directed at (Global Vision Bible Church)," Locke said. "It blocked the entrance to our campus and the fact that it was an entire load of Bibles is rather conclusive proof that is was most assuredly directed at us.” "It did not, nor will it stop us. It was cleaned up in time for people to drive into the parking lot. We had a full house and a marvelous service." [...] "If you think Christianity is not under attack more than ever before in the United States of America, you have not been paying attention." Locke said about the fire.

Reportedly, the church’s security cameras captured a man dropping off the trailer before setting it on fire.

As Townhall covered, this year’s Easter was also declared “Transgender Day of Visibility” by the Biden administration. And, at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, pro-Hamas lunatics interrupted Mass to chant “Free Palestine” in the middle of the service.

Hamas interrupts Easter observance at St. Patrick's Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/IfSgZ5Ga0s — @amuse (@amuse) March 31, 2024

Three individuals were arrested, identified as Matthew Menzies, 31, John Rozendaal, 63, and Gregory Schwedock, 35, according to the New York Post. They were charged with disruption of a religious service, police told The Post.