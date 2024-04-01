A Top Denver Official Was Caught Telling Illegal Aliens Something That Isn't Shocking
Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos
Bill Maher Exposes How Dumb the Medical Elite Was About COVID
Biological Reality Refuses To Bend To The Will Of Democrats
No Joke: WH Dietary Committee Wants to Reclassify Potatoes as a Grain
The Intellectual Wasteland of Our American College Campuses
A Summary of the Left’s Belief System
Trump Pays His Respect While Biden Displays Disrespect
Time to Remove Joe Biden
Bad Eggs: The Biden Administration’s Politicization of Easter
Trump Responds to Mexican President's 'List of Demands' to Joe Biden
Bidenflation Threatens Easter Celebrations
CNN Takes Heat for Referring to Christians As 'Easter Worshippers'
Reporter Calls Out Biden for Dodging Press But Sits Down for Soft Ball...
Tipsheet

How Pro-Hamas Lunatics Showed That Nothing Is Sacred on Easter Sunday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 01, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

It was already bad enough that Easter Sunday got plopped next to Trans Day of Visibility. It was a kick to the teeth that these pro-Hamas lunatics took their jihad against the holiest day for Christians worldwide. I’m not a religious person, but I respect the institution. You don’t disrupt mass by shouting “Free Palestine,” as these clowns did at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City (via NY Post):

Advertisement

Nothing’s sacred to these guys. 

A trio of attention-seeking protesters — one of whom previously glued his feet to the stands at the US Open as part of a climate change stunt — were cuffed and hauled out of St. Patrick’s Cathedral after disrupting Easter Mass with shouts of “free Palestine” on Saturday night, cops say. 

Police were called to the iconic Midtown cathedral for complaints about a “disorderly group” just before 9 p.m. The protesters were quickly taken out of the service. 

Matthew Menzies, 31, John Rozendaal, 63, and Gregory Schwedock, 35, were taken into custody and charged with disruption of religious service, police told The Post.

It was ‘Land Day’ as well for the Palestinians, who once again invaded the streets of the Big Apple, voicing their support for Hamas:

Recommended

Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Is it no wonder to these people why no one who isn’t insane cares about why their side is being pummeled into oblivion? You’re all terrorists. Hamas caused the war, and they will be destroyed for starting it. It’s that simple, and yes, people are going to die. That’s what happens when Palestinians elect irresponsible political leaders. You buy the ticket—you take the ride. And if these clowns in Gaza are whining about the food aid they’re receiving, they’re not really starving. Whine and shout all you want, pro-Hamas activists. Please alert me when Rafah is turned into rubble and every Hamas fighter is dead.

 Also, is anyone going to tell Joe Biden that he’s building a floating terror target in Gaza? It’s going to be attacked at some point. Another chapter in the serial failures that make up Joe Biden’s foreign policy.

Advertisement

***

Also, a friendly reminder over why I don't care about the Palestinian side in all of this:


Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos Kurt Schlichter
A Top Denver Official Was Caught Telling Illegal Aliens Something That Isn't Shocking Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Exposes How Dumb the Medical Elite Was About COVID Matt Vespa
Trump Responds to Mexican President's 'List of Demands' to Joe Biden Sarah Arnold
A Summary of the Left’s Belief System Mark Lewis
The Intellectual Wasteland of Our American College Campuses Allen West

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement