How Pro-Hamas Lunatics Showed That Nothing Is Sacred on Easter Sunday

It was already bad enough that Easter Sunday got plopped next to Trans Day of Visibility. It was a kick to the teeth that these pro-Hamas lunatics took their jihad against the holiest day for Christians worldwide. I’m not a religious person, but I respect the institution. You don’t disrupt mass by shouting “Free Palestine,” as these clowns did at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City (via NY Post):

Hamas interrupts Easter observance at St. Patrick's Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/IfSgZ5Ga0s — @amuse (@amuse) March 31, 2024

Nothing’s sacred to these guys. A trio of attention-seeking protesters — one of whom previously glued his feet to the stands at the US Open as part of a climate change stunt — were cuffed and hauled out of St. Patrick’s Cathedral after disrupting Easter Mass with shouts of “free Palestine” on Saturday night, cops say. Police were called to the iconic Midtown cathedral for complaints about a “disorderly group” just before 9 p.m. The protesters were quickly taken out of the service. Matthew Menzies, 31, John Rozendaal, 63, and Gregory Schwedock, 35, were taken into custody and charged with disruption of religious service, police told The Post.

It was ‘Land Day’ as well for the Palestinians, who once again invaded the streets of the Big Apple, voicing their support for Hamas:

"Long Live Hamas!" chant matchers on #LandDay in NYC pic.twitter.com/4ALeEBU7JX — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 30, 2024

#THREAD BELOW 👇



"Allah Akbhar" chant group of protesters as hundreds run through NYC streets to avoid the police during the #LandDay march in NYC. https://t.co/NefegFrj5p pic.twitter.com/7wLpuVdgjB — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 30, 2024

#BREAKING Autonomous Zone 'Palestine is Everywhere' has been set up by activists at Zuccotti Park in NYC, signs read "No Pigs Allowed" and "People's Park".



Flier reads "No cop autonomous zone - no cops or yellow vests" pic.twitter.com/EZft5mUtbT — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 31, 2024

Is it no wonder to these people why no one who isn’t insane cares about why their side is being pummeled into oblivion? You’re all terrorists. Hamas caused the war, and they will be destroyed for starting it. It’s that simple, and yes, people are going to die. That’s what happens when Palestinians elect irresponsible political leaders. You buy the ticket—you take the ride. And if these clowns in Gaza are whining about the food aid they’re receiving, they’re not really starving. Whine and shout all you want, pro-Hamas activists. Please alert me when Rafah is turned into rubble and every Hamas fighter is dead.

Also, is anyone going to tell Joe Biden that he’s building a floating terror target in Gaza? It’s going to be attacked at some point. Another chapter in the serial failures that make up Joe Biden’s foreign policy.

Also, a friendly reminder over why I don't care about the Palestinian side in all of this:

Last night in New York pro-Pals harassed attendees to a Biden fundraiser. One man stalked a young woman screaming:



“F*cking murderous k*ke.”

“F*cking die.”

“Keep it moving b*tch.”



These are antisemitic, misogynist thugs and they’ve had free rein for too long. pic.twitter.com/wnicZltAd1 — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) March 29, 2024



