Border Security Is Swaying Democrats in This Blue State

California Democrats who represent congressional districts nearly evenly divided among Democratic and Republican voters are becoming hard-line on the issue of border security going into the 2024 election, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

This was reportedly prompted by a wave of crimes allegedly committed by illegal immigrants. At the forefront is the death of 22-year-old college student Laken Riley, who was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela as she was out for a run late last month.

As a result, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Laken Riley Act, which would require Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to issue detainers and take custody of illegal aliens who commit theft-related crimes, as Townhall covered.

The legislation in the House passed 251-170. Thirty-seven Democrats joined all Republicans in pushing the bill forward. Two California representatives were involved in passing it (via LA Times):

Reps. Mike Levin of San Juan Capistrano and Josh Harder of Turlock were among the California Democrats who voted for the Laken Riley Act. Though both incumbents are favored to win reelection in November, Levin’s district in Orange and San Diego counties is almost evenly divided among Democratic and Republican voters, and Harder faces a challenge from Stockton’s Republican mayor, Kevin Lincoln, in his Central Valley district. [...] “While I voted for this bill, I do not agree with its language that injects politics into legislative text and wrongfully singles out the Biden administration for Ms. Riley’s murder,” he wrote. Levin is among a group of 26 House Democrats who formed the Democrats for Border Security Task Force this month. Led by Reps. Henry Cuellar of Texas and Tom Suozzi of New York, the group aims to address a surge in illicit narcotics and irregular migration at the southern border.

After the House passed the bill, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) called out the 170 House Democrats who voted against it.

“Sadly, if these Democrats have their way, there will be more victims like Laken Riley,” he wrote on X.

170 House Democrats just voted against the Laken Riley Act, refusing to require the detention and deportation of illegal immigrants who have been caught committing a crime.



Sadly, if these Democrats have their way, there will be more victims like Laken Riley. https://t.co/SWOlvwzBVv — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 7, 2024

In an interview with NBC, “Democrats for Border Security” task force members explained that many lawmakers on the left are shifting their stance on illegal immigration, which Townhall reported.

“It doesn’t matter if we’re Hispanics. We want to see order. We want to see security,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said.

“Democrats have always been concerned about border security, but now they’re being more vocal about it and proactive about it. And I think the president is doing that,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (NY) added.