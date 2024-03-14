‘Nonsense’: One State Bans ‘Gender Neutral’ Driver’s Licenses

Residents in Arkansas will no longer be permitted to use “gender neutral” gender markers on their state identification cards, the state announced on Tuesday.

Going forward, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) will not mark driver’s licenses with an “X” gender marker instead of “M” for male or “F” for female.

All driver’s licenses and IDs with the “X” designation that were previously issued will remain valid through the existing expiration date, according to the agency.

“This change announced today reflects a commonsense approach that ensures a license or ID issued by the State of Arkansas is based on objective, verifiable information,” said DFA Secretary Jim Hudson. “All of our stakeholders in law enforcement, other government agencies, caregivers, schools, and businesses depend on DFA-issued licenses and IDs to keep our communities safe and to prevent fraud."

"This policy is just common sense. Only women give birth, men shouldn’t play women’s sports, and there are only two genders. As long as I’m Governor, Arkansas state government will not endorse nonsense,” GOP Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said of the policy.

Predictably, left-wing groups like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) came out against the new policy.

"Accurate and consistent identity documents are a fundamental necessity, enabling individuals to travel, secure employment, open bank accounts, and enroll in educational programs," the statement read. "For transgender people, in particular, an ID that accurately reflects their true self is not just a matter of dignity — it is crucial for their safety and well-being."

Arkansas follows in the footsteps of Florida, which changed policies this year to prohibit residents from altering the sex on their driver’s licenses to “X,” which Townhall covered.