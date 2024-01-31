Transgender People Will No Longer Be Allowed to Change Their Driver’s License in This State

People in Florida who think they are “transgender” will be prohibited from changing the sex listed on their driver’s license to reflect their “gender identity.”

Advertisement

On Friday, Robert Kynoch, the deputy executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, wrote in a memo to the agency’s executive director that the “gender requirements” allowing transgender people to change their sex on their license would be rescinded (via NBC News):

Kynoch added that the term “gender” in the provision on gender requirements “does not refer to a person’s internal sense of his or her gender role or identification, but has historically and commonly been understood as a synonym for ‘sex,’ which is determined by innate and immutable biological and genetic characteristics.” “A driver license is an identification document and, as such, serves a critical role in assisting public and private entities in correctly establishing the identity of a person presenting the license,” Kynoch wrote. “Permitting an individual to alter his or her license to reflect an internal sense of gender role or identity, which is neither immutable nor objectively verifiable, undermines the purpose of an identification record and can frustrate the state’s ability to enforce its laws.”

A copy of the memo was circulated by Democrat Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani on X.

“This is another gross example of how every state agency has been weaponizes [sic] to attack trans people. Instead of addressing the property insurance crisis, this is what our state is doing. Shameful,” she added.

This is another gross example of how every state agency has been weaponizes to attack trans people. Instead of addressing the property insurance crisis, this is what our state is doing. Shameful. 2/2 — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) January 30, 2024

Last year, a district court judge ruled that Kansas must stop changing the sex designation on “transgender” people’s driver’s licenses to align with their gender identity. The order came after Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, a Republican, filed a lawsuit over legislation that allows people who identify as transgender and non-binary to change their sex on their driver’s license, which Townhall covered.

“Licenses are used by law enforcement to identify criminal suspects, crime victims, wanted persons, missing persons and others,” U.S. District Judge Theresa Watson wrote in her order. “Compliance with state legal requirements for identifying license holders is a public safety concern.”