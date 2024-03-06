Doritos Dropped a Controversial 'Trans' Influencer. Here's Why.

Doritos Spain terminated their relationship with a so-called “transgender” influencer after sickening, deranged statements he made in the past resurfaced this week.

According to the New York Post, a Doritos Spain spokesperson told Rolling Stone magazine that the partnership between the brand and the influencer was called off. In addition, a short video promo featuring the influencer, Iván González Ranedo, 24, who goes by the stage name Samantha Hudson, was removed (via NYP):

It emphasized that the video was not part of a larger brand ambassadorship campaign. The spokesperson also revealed that Hudson had been terminated from the company due to making controversial comments in the past. “We have ended the relationship and stopped all related campaign activity due to the comments,” the spokesperson said. “We strongly condemn words or actions that promote violence or sexism of any kind.”

According to Daily Mail, Ranedo describes himself as a “Marxist” and supports “the abolition of [and to] destroy and annihilate the traditional monogamous nuclear family.”

When he was a teenager, Ranedo reportedly tweeted that he wanted to do “depraved things” to a child (via Daily Mail):

Many social media users posted a screenshot of a tweet Hudson made in 2015, when she was 15, writing in Spanish about the seeming assault of a minor. The post in question read: 'I want to do thuggish things to get into a 12-year-old girl's [expletive].' Another post translates to: 'In the middle of the street in Mallorca in panties and screaming that I'm a nymphomaniac in front of a super beautiful 8-year-old girl.' In another post, Hudson wrote: 'I hate women who are victims of sexual assault and go to self help centers to overcome their trauma. Annoying sl**s.'

Ranedo reportedly apologized for the remarks, stating they “were pure provocation and in very bad taste.”

Last year, Bud Light faced irrecoverable backlash after it partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a man who masquerades as a “trans woman.” Predictably, a boycott ensued and some beer distributors acknowledged that they believe customers will never go back to the brand.