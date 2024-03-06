The Fallout Over MSNBC's Laugh Fest is Getting Worse
Reporter Reveals What He Was Unprepared for Following FBI Arrest Over J6 Reporting
MSNBC's Horrific Super Tuesday Panel Mocked Rural Voters Over This Issue
Super Tuesday Beatdown: Trump Stomped All Over Nikki Haley Last Night
Haley Formally Drops Out of Race, Offers Some Thoughts on Trump Being the...
Nikki Haley to Suspend 2024 Campaign
Menendez Responds After Getting Hit With New Criminal Charges
Colorado Republicans Send Secretary of State a Message: 'Start Packing Your Bags'
Super Tuesday Was an Eye-Opener for Dean Phillips
Why Trump Will Likely Ignore This Warning to His Campaign After Super Tuesday...
The New and Improved Trump Terrifies the Democrats
Katie Porter Will Be Out of Congress As Schiff and Garvey Face Off...
Trump and Biden's Statements Last Night Offered a Road Map to Their Themes...
‘So Cringe’: Democrats Keep Bringing Up ‘Sesame Street’
Tipsheet

Doritos Dropped a Controversial 'Trans' Influencer. Here's Why.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 06, 2024 11:15 AM

Doritos Spain terminated their relationship with a so-called “transgender” influencer after sickening, deranged statements he made in the past resurfaced this week. 

Advertisement

According to the New York Post, a Doritos Spain spokesperson told Rolling Stone magazine that the partnership between the brand and the influencer was called off. In addition, a short video promo featuring the influencer, Iván González Ranedo, 24, who goes by the stage name Samantha Hudson, was removed (via NYP):

It emphasized that the video was not part of a larger brand ambassadorship campaign.

The spokesperson also revealed that Hudson had been terminated from the company due to making controversial comments in the past. 

“We have ended the relationship and stopped all related campaign activity due to the comments,” the spokesperson said. “We strongly condemn words or actions that promote violence or sexism of any kind.”

According to Daily Mail, Ranedo describes himself as a “Marxist” and supports “the abolition of [and to] destroy and annihilate the traditional monogamous nuclear family.”

When he was a teenager, Ranedo reportedly tweeted that he wanted to do “depraved things” to a child (via Daily Mail):

Many social media users posted a screenshot of a tweet Hudson made in 2015, when she was 15, writing in Spanish about the seeming assault of a minor. 

The post in question read: 'I want to do thuggish things to get into a 12-year-old girl's [expletive].'

Another post translates to: 'In the middle of the street in Mallorca in panties and screaming that I'm a nymphomaniac in front of a super beautiful 8-year-old girl.'

In another post, Hudson wrote: 'I hate women who are victims of sexual assault and go to self help centers to overcome their trauma. Annoying sl**s.'

Recommended

Haley Formally Drops Out of Race, Offers Some Thoughts on Trump Being the Nominee Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Ranedo reportedly apologized for the remarks, stating they “were pure provocation and in very bad taste.” 

Last year, Bud Light faced irrecoverable backlash after it partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a man who masquerades as a “trans woman.” Predictably, a boycott ensued and some beer distributors acknowledged that they believe customers will never go back to the brand. 

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Haley Formally Drops Out of Race, Offers Some Thoughts on Trump Being the Nominee Spencer Brown
Reporter Reveals What He Was Unprepared for Following FBI Arrest Over J6 Reporting Matt Vespa
Colorado Republicans Send Secretary of State a Message: 'Start Packing Your Bags' Leah Barkoukis
How Trump Threw Nikki Haley's Words Back at Her in Super Tuesday Victory Speech Matt Vespa
The Renewable Scam John Stossel
FaniGate Saga Takes an Unexpected Turn Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Haley Formally Drops Out of Race, Offers Some Thoughts on Trump Being the Nominee Spencer Brown
Advertisement