An Accused Bandit Who Robbed Illegal Immigrants Was Shot and Killed by Border Patrol

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 04, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

An accused bandit who was robbing illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border was shot and killed by U.S. Border Patrol’s elite tactical unit, according to multiple reports. 

Multiple U.S. Customs and Border Protection sources confirmed to Fox News that a criminal illegal immigrant who crossed the border in the San Diego sector was shot and killed on Sunday (Fox News):

The incident happened in a remote area where the bandits had been seen crossing into the U.S., robbing migrants and returning to Mexico.

Border Patrol agents responded to "bandit activity" on Sunday morning, when they came across a small group of bandits who were robbing migrants as they were walking to an area where migrants surrender to agents so they can be processed.

One of the bandits was shot and killed while the others returned to Mexico. None of the Border Patrol agents were harmed during the encounter.

Last week, Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens shared images of bandits at the southern border.

“Yet another example of the dangers these criminals & smugglers pose to the public, the migrants, and our agents,” he wrote.

Shortly after, Owens wrote that in fiscal year 2024, Border Patrol has made over 890,000 apprehensions with 120,000 known “gotaways.” 

“The unknown is what is most concerning. Who? What? Why? That’s why we need USBP agents in the field with more resources,” he added.

According to a new poll, a majority of Americans, 53 percent, support the construction of a border wall separating the United States from Mexico, which Townhall covered. In recent months, Townhall has covered how illegal immigrants have been charged with violent crimes across the United States. 

