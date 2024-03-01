Google CEO Pledged to Use AI to Combat Trumpism
Tipsheet

Here's What Obama's DHS Secretary Said About Biden's Border Crisis

Madeline Leesman
March 01, 2024

Former President Barack Obama’s Department of Homeland Security secretary sounded off on President Joe Biden’s border crisis in an interview this week. 

Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson compared the number of border crossings nowadays to the days when he served in the Obama administration. 

"We had 250,000 apprehensions in one month my second year in office, we had 315,000 apprehensions in all of the year 2015," Johnson said during an interview on "FOX & Friends." 

"Just for some perspective here. I understand the numbers have dropped a bit of late, but longer-term big picture, this is a hemispheric shift northward. It's a crisis on multiple levels in multiple places."

Johnson also called for Congress to pass the bipartisan legislation to address the ongoing border crisis. 

“That is the strongest bipartisan pro-border security bill we've seen in a generation," he said. "It would be a tragedy if it slipped through our hands."

"We have a solution at hand… Let's embrace it. Let's vote on it. Let's get it done. I guarantee that if that legislation became law, the numbers would drop, because we've addressed the problem, and because people in Central and South America are seeing that we are addressing the problem."

At one point, Johnson noted that Obama’s border policies at the time he was president were “the path to fixing the system overall.”

“This [the border crisis] is extended nationwide,” Johnson said, adding that “"In my view, the legislation that James Lankford, the very conservative James Lankford, Chris Murphy and Kyrsten Sinema negotiated is a good bill and would fix this problem.”

This month, Townhall reported how new DHS data showed that more than 7.2 million illegal aliens have been released into the U.S., wreaking havoc on American communities and their resources. 

This number is larger than the population of 36 U.S. states, including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

