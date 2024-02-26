Biden Announces Surprise Trip to the Border
Tipsheet

Here’s How One San Francisco Store Is Handling Rampant Shoplifting

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 26, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

A hardware store in San Francisco now requires customers to be escorted by an employee as they shop in the store due to “rampant theft,” according to multiple reports.

Going forward, Frederickson Hardware and Paint will help one customer at a time in store during certain hours. Those customers will be helped by a store clerk. 

Set up inside the store is a table that informs customers that they will have to wait their turn to be helped by a store employee for them to shop. 

“Due to rampant shoplifting, Frederickson has introduced a One-On-One shopping experience. Wait here and a clerk will be right with you to help you with all your shopping needs. We’re sorry for the inconvenience,” a sign on the table states.

“It’s [shoplifting] pretty bad. The dollar amounts are pretty significant with the tools. And now, we get snatch and grabs, where they come in and take whole displays. It’s getting kind of dangerous for the employees and the customers,” store manager Sam Black told KRON4.

Inside the store, certain pots and pans have been drilled into the displays to prevent thieves from stealing them, as well as locking systems for tools. 

“People aren’t happy, the regulars, they can’t believe it…but they’ve been really understanding,” Black said, pointing out that the store has had trouble getting help with the issue from the city. 

According to NBC Bay Area, the problem of rampant shoplifting first began during the pandemic. It’s gotten worse over the years. 

“It’s inconvenient, where you can’t just go in and look around and see what you need. but I understand their position, just getting a lot of stuff stolen,” one customer,  Larry Chew, told the outlet.

San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani issued a statement to NBC on the matter, claiming that the situation is “tragic” and “embarrassing.” 

“We need more police on our streets, and we need them now,” Stefani said. 

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) revealed that he saw a shoplifter steal from Target without any employees stopping him. When he questioned one of the workers about it, the employee blamed Newsom without realizing who he was, which Townhall covered.

“As we’re checking out, the woman says, ‘Oh he’s just walking out, he didn’t pay for that,’ I said, ‘Why didn’t you stop him?' She goes, ‘Oh, the governor.’ Swear to God, true story, on my mom’s grave. ‘The governor lowered the threshold, there’s no accountability.’ I said, ‘That’s just not true,’” Newsom said in the video, adding that the girl added, “we don’t stop them [shoplifters] because of the governor.”

“I was like, why I am spending $380 and everyone can walk the hell right out?”


