Elementary School Assistant Principal: Kids Reading Porn in Schools? A-OK!

An assistant principal of a Florida school said in remarks in a recent hearing that it is appropriate for an 8-year-old child to read about pornography and “dirty” magazines.

Garrett Jones, the assistant principal of Terwilliger Elementary School in the Alachua County school district in Florida, made the revelation in a hearing last month. The hearing centered around a book that was offered to students that discusses a “transgender” child’s gender identity. The book, “Melissa,” was previously published as “George” and discusses intercourse, transgender procedures, among other things, according to The National Desk.

In a video from the hearing, Jones was asked if 8-year-olds should be able to access books referencing “dirty magazines and pornography.”

“So you think an eight-year-old would be an appropriate age to be reading about pornography and dirty magazines from school?” Jones was asked.

“Yes,” Jones said.

Before that, Jones tried to dodge the question, claiming that if his kids brought home a pro-LGBTQ+ book, “it would open up a conversation that we would have.”

According to WCJB, Alachua County School officials are defending Jones’ remarks:

School officials this evening released a statement claiming the clip was taken out of context, saying Jones was asked his thoughts on a specific book. They say he explained that he did not believe the book was pornographic.

Reportedly, the book “Melissa” was removed from the school library at the elementary school.

As Townhall has covered, schools have worked to advance the LGBTQ+ agenda in schools through books in programs like Drag Queen Story Hour and by placing pornographic books in public school libraries. Some of these texts, as we've reported, include mature content ranging from rape to masturbation.

Late last month, a school board in Maryland recently voted to implement a policy that will restrict students’ access to sexually explicit books at school.