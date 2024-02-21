Not All Republican Senators Want the Mayorkas Impeachment to Go Away
Biden Buys Another Round of Votes in Defiance of the Supreme Court
New Biden Video Attacks GOP Over Ukraine Aid but That's Not What People...
Largest-Ever COVID Vaccine Study Finds What Many of Us Already Suspected
Here's What New York's AG Is Threatening If Trump Doesn't Pay Civil Fraud...
US Ambassador to UN Explains Veto of Resolution Calling for Humanitarian Ceasefire in...
Will Trump Seek Revenge If Reelected? Former President Has a 'Drop the Mic'...
Chairman Jim Jordan Shares What He Expects to Hear From James Biden
The Military in One Country Is Taking Trans ‘Inclusion’ to a New Level
The New York Times Continues to Be a Target of the Biden White...
The Evil of Hamas Is Also a Threat to America
Another Republican Governor to Deploy Troops to the Border
Chris Murphy Sure Is in a Foul Mood About His Terrible Border Bill...
Shock 2024 Poll: Is This Deep Blue State in Play?
Tipsheet

Elementary School Assistant Principal: Kids Reading Porn in Schools? A-OK!

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 21, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

An assistant principal of a Florida school said in remarks in a recent hearing that it is appropriate for an 8-year-old child to read about pornography and “dirty” magazines. 

Advertisement

Garrett Jones, the assistant principal of Terwilliger Elementary School in the Alachua County school district in Florida, made the revelation in a hearing last month. The hearing centered around a book that was offered to students that discusses a “transgender” child’s gender identity. The book, “Melissa,” was previously published as “George” and discusses intercourse, transgender procedures, among other things, according to The National Desk.

In a video from the hearing, Jones was asked if 8-year-olds should be able to access books referencing “dirty magazines and pornography.”

“So you think an eight-year-old would be an appropriate age to be reading about pornography and dirty magazines from school?” Jones was asked.

“Yes,” Jones said.

Before that, Jones tried to dodge the question, claiming that if his kids brought home a pro-LGBTQ+ book, “it would open up a conversation that we would have.” 

Recommended

New Biden Video Attacks GOP Over Ukraine Aid but That's Not What People Noticed Spencer Brown
Advertisement

According to WCJB, Alachua County School officials are defending Jones’ remarks:

School officials this evening released a statement claiming the clip was taken out of context, saying Jones was asked his thoughts on a specific book.

They say he explained that he did not believe the book was pornographic.

Reportedly, the book “Melissa” was removed from the school library at the elementary school. 

As Townhall has covered, schools have worked to advance the LGBTQ+ agenda in schools through books in programs like Drag Queen Story Hour and by placing pornographic books in public school libraries. Some of these texts, as we've reported, include mature content ranging from rape to masturbation.

Late last month, a school board in Maryland recently voted to implement a policy that will restrict students’ access to sexually explicit books at school.

Tags: EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Biden Video Attacks GOP Over Ukraine Aid but That's Not What People Noticed Spencer Brown
Judge Engoron's Retribution Byron York
Our Sneaky Phones John Stossel
Biden Buys Another Round of Votes in Defiance of the Supreme Court Katie Pavlich
Here's What New York's AG Is Threatening If Trump Doesn't Pay Civil Fraud Fine Leah Barkoukis
New Evidence in the J6 Pipe Bomb Story Is Bound to Cause a Stir Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Biden Video Attacks GOP Over Ukraine Aid but That's Not What People Noticed Spencer Brown
Advertisement