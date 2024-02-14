Here's What Caitlyn Jenner Had to Say About Lia Thomas' Attempt to Overturn a Trans Athletes Policy

In an interview this week, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner slammed former college swimmer Will “Lia” Thomas, a man who thinks he’s a woman, for working to overturn a policy that bars him from competing against women.

To recap, Townhall reported how Thomas has been engaged in a “secret” legal battle in hopes of overturning a rule established by World Aquatics prohibiting males who think they’re “transgender” from competing against women. Previously, Thomas robbed women of awards and made women feel uncomfortable in their locker room when he joined the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania, after he competed as a man for three years.

“Lia Thomas coming back, and honestly, I think she’s a narcissist, wants the publicity…she was a nobody, nobody knew of her until she was beating your butt,” Jenner told women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines in an interview.

“She got into women’s swimming, and all of the sudden, she was on, you know, covers of magazines…she was just living up all the press. She’s getting clicks all over the place. She’s getting followers all over the place…well, for the last six, nine months, you really haven’t heard much from her ever since the Olympic Committee came out and said, ‘You’re not eligible.’ And now, she’s trying to fight that. And I think she’s doing that for the publicity,” Jenner said. “I don’t know any other reason why she should, why she would.”

Gaines, as Townhall covered, competed against Thomas at the NCAA championships and tied. After taking photos, Thomas was permitted to take the trophy home while Gaines left empty handed.

This week, it was revealed that a member of the NCAA Committee on Infractions resigned from his position over disagreements with the organization’s transgender athlete policy, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Examiner.

The primary reason for Bock’s resignation was the organization’s decision to allow men who believe they are “transgender” to compete in women’s sports, the Examiner noted. Part of these policies included measuring a man’s testosterone levels before allowing him to compete with girls.

“There’s a lot of biological development that starts at birth that allows you to maximize testosterone, and those changes that you get through development — they don’t go away,” Bock added. “And you’re going to reduce performance by a small amount if you reduce testosterone levels, but you’re never going to bridge the gap between men and women. And so it’s a ruse to say that testosterone suppression, it’s a level playing field, so it’s not true.”