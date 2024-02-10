West Virginia ‘Drag Queen’ Teacher Arrested on Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

A West Virginia teacher who is also a drag queen was arrested and is facing eight counts of child sexual exploitation, according to multiple reports.

Edgar Conn, 37, taught English at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, West Virginia. Reportedly, the school district relieved Conn of his duties when it learned of the allegations against him.

“As required by law, JCS immediately notified the West Virginia Department of Education for the purpose of licensure review and nationwide notification purposes to prevent the former employee from being able to teach,” the district said in a statement. “Given this is an ongoing criminal investigation and formal charges have been filed, JCS will not comment further. All future inquiries should be directed to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.”

WVNews noted that Conn joined the teaching staff at the school in 2021. Previously, he worked for the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office.

Conn was arrested on Saturday when Jefferson County Sgt. Joe Forman obtained an arrest warrant for Conn (via the Martinsburg Journal):

A release issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared that members of the Cobb County (Georgia) Police Department had communicated with Forman that a juvenile in their jurisdiction had sent sexually explicit and nude pictures to an adult who resides in Jefferson County. The release went on to say that the victim, later reported to be a 17-year-old-male, believed he was communicating with an adult female named “Megan” since November 2023. The Cobb County Police Department, through its investigation, determined that “Megan” was Conn. The release also shared that Forman, on Jan. 31, interviewed Conn, who admitted to pretending to be a female and communicating with a male subject from Georgia. In addition, the release indicated that Conn advised that he did send nude and sexually explicit pictures of a female that he located on the internet claiming to be that female. He also admitted to knowing the male was a 17-year-old when he sent and received nude and sexually explicit pictures. A search warrant was issued to secure Conn’s cellular device, which was sent to a forensic examiner to investigate the claims and obtain evidence. On Saturday, Forman reviewed a partial report from the examiner and observed text message content that substantiated the victim’s claims, according to the sheriff’s office. Forman reported that he observed numerous nude and sexually explicit pictures of the victim on Conn’s phone.

