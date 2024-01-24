There's Something Odd About the Deaths of These Kansas City Chiefs Fans
Tipsheet

The Creator Behind Libs of Tik Tok Has a New Gig

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 24, 2024 11:45 AM
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

Chaya Raichik, the creator behind the viral X account Libs of Tik Tok, was appointed as an adviser to Oklahoma Education Department’s Library Media Advisory Committee. 

Raichik was selected by State Superintendent Ryan Walters, a Republican. In a statement, Walters praised Raichik’s work exposing school districts for indoctrinating kids. 

“Chaya is on the front lines showing the world exactly what the radical left is all about – lowering standards, porn in schools, and pushing woke indoctrination on our kids,” Walters said in a statement. 

“Because of her work, families across the country know just what is going on in schools around the country. Her unique perspective is invaluable as part of my plan to make Oklahoma schools safer for kids and friendly to parents. Chaya has a much-needed and powerful voice as well as a tremendous platform that will benefit Oklahoma students and their families.”

In a statement to NBC News, Walters added, “Chaya Raichik and I have developed a strong working relationship to rid schools of liberal, woke values."

According to Fox News, the committee was created to guide the state Education Department in their curation of books and materials for K-12 schools and aimed at “removing pornographic or sexualized content from public schools in the State of Oklahoma.” 

Initially, Raichik kept her identity anonymous as she ran the Libs of Tik Tok account. However, in 2022, Washington Post writer Taylor Lorenz published a story doxxing her. 

“I was doxxed, my name was shared, my location was shared, my photo was never shared though,” Raichik said in a previous interview with Tucker Carlson about the report. “I have never done any in-person events. And I am choosing to do that now because I feel like over the past few months, I have done so much.”

“I’ve helped educate people, I know that I’ve helped create legislation to tackle some of these issues. And I think I have done all I can. And I am ready for the next step,” she added.

Tags: EDUCATION

