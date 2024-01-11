Inspector General Launches New Investigation Into Austin Going MIA
Ohio House Overrides Governor's Veto on Legislation Protecting Women's Sports

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 11, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Paul Vernon

On Wednesday, the Ohio state House of Representatives overrode Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of a law that would prohibit so-called “transgender” athletes from participating in women’s sports. 

To recap, DeWine vetoed the bill on Dec. 29, which Townhall reported. In remarks, DeWine said that if the bill were to become law, “Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is medically best for a child than the two people who love that child the most, the parents.” 

The legislation placed restrictions on experimental transgender care for minors, which includes puberty blockers, hormone therapy treatments, and sex reassignment surgeries. Days later, DeWine issued an executive order banning transgender surgeries for kids. 

“A week has gone by, and I still feel just as firmly as I did that day,” DeWine said of the order, according to Fox 8. “I believe that parents, not the government should be making these very crucial medical decisions for the children.”

Yesterday, the Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act and Save Women's Sports Act override passed on a 65-28 vote.

Republican lawmakers and women’s sports advocates celebrated the victory on X. 

“Today, I voted to empower parents, protect children, and maintain the integrity of women’s sports in Ohio,” Rep. Gail Pavliga, a Republican, said.

The state Senate will vote on Jan. 24. 

If passed, Ohio will join over 20 other states protecting children from “gender-affirming” care and transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports. 

