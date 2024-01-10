Democrat Rep Thinks He Knows the Real Reason Republicans Are Trying to Impeach Mayorkas

In a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Wednesday, Democrat Ranking Member Bennie Thompson said that Republicans want to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas because he won’t “put kids in cages” at the southern border.

Advertisement

“The truth is, securing the border isn’t really the Republicans’ top concern. If it was, they’d provide the people with boots on the ground at the border, what they need to get the job done,” he said.

“Republicans disagree with the Biden administration’s border and immigration policies. They’re angry that this administration won’t take babies from their moms or put kids in cages like the last administration. You cannot impeach a cabinet secretary because you don’t like the president’s policies,” he continued. “Republicans are willing to do grave damage to the Constitution they claim to hold dear because they think it will benefit them politically.”

Dem Ranking Member Bennie Thompson:



The Mayorkas impeachment hearing is really about Republicans being "angry that [the Biden] administration won't take babies from their moms or put kids in cages like the last administration." pic.twitter.com/pF0MkNAsQk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 10, 2024

In the hearing, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said that illegal immigrants from China and Mexico have infiltrated his state and “continue to perpetrate crimes that endanger our people."

“The voters of Oklahoma legalized medical marijuana in 2018. While that legalization led to the legitimate cannabis business-related businesses throughout our state, organized criminals have overtaken the industry. Our law enforcement reports that the foreign nationals most often involved in these illegal enterprises come from China and Mexico,” he explained.

“They also produce and distribute fentanyl and they engage in sex trafficking and labor trafficking,” he added. "The ongoing border crisis ensures a never-ending flood of Illegal foreign nationals who continue to perpetrate crimes that endanger our people."

Mayorkas Impeachment Hearing: The Oklahoma AG (@Okla_OAG) says foreign nationals from Mexico and China have flooded his state w/ illegal marijuana grows that involve fentanyl, labor & sex trafficking



"The ongoing border crisis ensures a never ending flood of Illegal foreign… pic.twitter.com/88GgmNqeBm — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) January 10, 2024

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen added that fentanyl is his state’s “largest public safety issue” and that it “exploded” under Biden’s rule.

In response, New York Democrat Rep. Daniel Goldman claimed that Republicans should be “ashamed” of their efforts to oust Mayorkas.

“To come in here, over and over and over again and to personally attack and slander without any evidence, a cabinet secretary who have committed so much of his life to this country, who himself comes from a Cuban family escaping difficult circumstances in his country, who is an immigrant….you should be ashamed of yourself. It’s enough,” Goldman claimed.

“We are sitting here with a charade of a sham impeachment hearing with ‘expert’ impeachment witnesses, who are Republican officials, political officials, suing the Department of Homeland Security,” he said before attacking the witnesses.

Advertisement

“I am sure all three of you are excellent attorneys general. But, I have never heard your names mentioned in the category of Mr. [Frank] Bowman, who is a legal expert on impeachment. As far as I can tell, none of your states actually are on the border. So, I don’t understand why we are sitting here in an ‘impeachment hearing,’ with three attorneys general from different states who are Republican officials and have absolutely no expertise on impeachment.”

.@danielsgoldman describes GOP efforts to impeach Mayorkas as "slander" of "a cabinet secretary who has committed so much of his life to this country, who himself comes from a Cuban family escaping difficult Circumstances in his country." pic.twitter.com/uW5D6TWRPt — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) January 10, 2024



