Man Stabbed to Death at NYC Illegal Immigrant Shelter

A 24-year-old illegal immigrant was stabbed to death during a dispute at a shelter on Randall’s Island in New York, according to a report from the New York Post.

The alleged attacker, who is 26, was taken into custody. The Post reported that the dispute between the two migrants was over a woman. Reportedly, the 24-year-old stabbing victim was inside the cafeteria tent at the shelter before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday when he got into the dispute with the other “asylum seeker” who was speaking to the man’s girlfriend.

The victim was reportedly assaulted by four people before one of the suspects took out a knife and stabbed the man in the neck and chest. The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead (NYP):

Police recovered the knife at the scene and arrested the suspected stabber, while his three accomplices are in the wind, sources said. Venezuelan immigrant Roger Castillo said of the dead man, “He was a good person, he was a good friend. “There is not much security, and they are far away,” Castillo said of guards. “It happens so fast.”

Migrant, 24, stabbed to death at Randall’s Island shelter site https://t.co/a1EokeJ2jy pic.twitter.com/X7y0LyVGua — New York Post (@nypost) January 7, 2024

Some of the illegal immigrants at the shelter explained to the Post that “some of the migrants around them have split into ‘camps’ based on their ethnicity and native countries, with Hispanics, Africans and Haitians occasionally at odds, while many are armed with knives and typically petty crimes can be rampant.”

One migrant, Mauricio Pinto, told the outlet: “Everyone has a knife.”

Another immigrant, Nabil Jajhlaq, from Morocco, added, “There is a lot of stealing.”

“If you put your phone down or your charger for a moment, they take it immediately. Any of your stuff that you don’t have they will take,” he stated. “There is definitely camps.”

During President Joe Biden’s tenure, GOP Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has sent thousands of illegal immigrants on buses to left-wing cities like NYC and Chicago to share the burden of the border crisis. On many occasions, NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D) has complained about the strain the migrants put on his city, which has a "right to shelter."

At one point, Adams said in an interview that illegal immigrants should be sent throughout the country, which Townhall covered, failing to acknowledge the ongoing issues border cities and towns deal with every day as a result of the migrant crisis.

“We’ve spent over a billion dollars on the migrants. We're projected to spend close to $4.3 billion dollars, if not more. This estimate was based on a number of migrants coming to the city and those numbers have clearly increased. We received, in several days last week alone, over 900 migrants on days. Two weeks ago, approximately 4,200 in one week. When you look at the price tag, $30 million dollars comes nowhere near for what this city is paying for a national problem,” Adams said of the federal help the city received to help handle the migrant crisis.

“We [the United States] have 108,000 cities, villages, towns. If everyone takes a small portion of it, and if it’s coordinated at the border to ensure that those who are coming here to this country, in a lawful manner is actually moved throughout the entire country, it is not a burden on one city,” Adams said.