NYC Mayor Adams Says Illegal Immigrants Should be Sent to Cities ‘Throughout the Entire Country’

Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in an interview this week that illegal immigrants who enter the United States at the southern border should be sent to every city “throughout the entire country.”

Adams made the remarks on CBS’s “Face the Nation” program on Sunday.

Adams made the remarks on CBS’s “Face the Nation” program on Sunday. In the segment, the mayor discussed how illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border have been sent to the city for months at the direction of GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Recently, Adams began sitting migrants outside of the city to other parts of the state.

“We’ve spent over a billion dollars on the migrants. We're projected to spend close to $4.3 billion dollars, if not more. This estimate was based on a number of migrants coming to the city and those numbers have clearly increased. We received, in several days last week alone, over 900 migrants on days. Two weeks ago, approximately 4,200 in one week. When you look at the price tag, $30 million dollars comes nowhere near for what this city is paying for a national problem,” Adams said of the federal help the city has received to help handle the migrant crisis.

"We've spent over $1 billion on the migrant crisis, and we're projected to spend close to $4.3 billion,” says @NYCMayor Eric Adams. Adding, “When you look at the price tag, $30 million [in federal funding] comes nowhere near what this city is paying for a national problem.” pic.twitter.com/m8MZ2bnfkX — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 21, 2023

“Would it be more helpful if it was the federal government directing where migrants are moved to throughout the United States instead of you as New York City’s mayor, trying to figure out where you can send them within your state?” host Margaret Brennan asked.

“Yes it would. We have 108,000 cities, villages, towns. If everyone takes a small portion of it, and if it’s coordinated at the border to ensure that those who are coming here to this country, in a lawful manner is actually moved throughout the entire country, it is not a burden on one city,” Adams said.

Mayor Adams added that, “If this is properly handled at the border level, this issue can be resolved while we finally get Congress, particularly the Republican Party, to deal with a comprehensive immigration policy.” — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 21, 2023

Last fall, Townhall reported how Adams claimed that the influx of migrants being sent on buses to the Big Apple could cost the city at least $1 billion.

“This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America, and it’s being accelerated by American political dynamics,” Adams said at the time.

“This crisis is not of our own making,” Adams claimed, adding that “but one that will affect everyone in this city and in the months ahead.”



