Justin Trudeau Just Made a Stunning Admission About Canada's Immigration System

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 19, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted that his country made mistakes regarding immigration in recent years.

Trudeau posted videos in both English and French explaining the mistakes announcing the changes. 

“Immigration. Let’s talk about it. In the last two years, our population’s grown fast…and increasingly, bad actors like fake colleges and big chain corporations have been exploiting our immigration system for their own interests."

“We’re doing something major,” he continued. “We’re reducing the numbers of immigrants that will come to Canada for the next three years.”

“Today, I’m going to let you in on what happened, where we made some mistakes, and why we’re taking this big turn,” he explained.

The full video, which lasts about 7 minutes, explained, "Between the amount of people coming and going, we'll effectively pause population growth for the next two years, then from 2027 onwards, it will balance out and slowly start increasing again at a sustainable pace."

He acknowledged, “As a federal team, we could have acted quicker, and turned off the taps faster.”

“Canada’s new immigration plan is straightforward: Lower the number of new immigrants coming into Canada both temporary and permanent. We’re prioritizing permanent residents with the skills we need.”

Temporary residents who apply for asylum will be sent home if their claim is denied, Trudeau added.

“We’re making the system work for Canadians and for newcomers…immigration is a great thing, and we’re lucky that so many people dream of coming to our country…We have to make sure our population isn’t getting out ahead of those things,” he concluded.

