‘Blasphemous’: Here’s What Happened When a Church Installed a Same-Sex Nativity Scene

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 27, 2023 5:00 PM

A church in Italy instigated backlash after it installed a nativity scene featuring two mothers of baby Jesus instead of the “conventional” Mary and Joseph, according to a report from Reuters

Father Vitaliano Della Sala reportedly defended the same-sex couple in the nativity scene at the Church of Saints Peter and Paul in Capocastello di Mercogliano outside Naples, Italy. 

“I wanted to show with this scene that families are no longer just the traditional ones,” Della Sala told the outlet.

“In our parishes we see more and more children from the new types of families that exist and are part of our society, children of separated and divorced people, gay couples, single people, young mothers.”

 


Senator Maurizio Gasparri, leader of the Forza Italy party, called the display “offends all those who always had respect and devotion for the Holy Family.”

The Pro-Vita and Famiglia group called it “dangerous, as well as shameful and blasphemous.”

The organization started an online petition calling on the bishop of Avellino to intervene because the nativity scene contradicts church teachings on issues like marriage and surrogacy. So far, it has reportedly garnered over 21,000 signatures. 

Reuters noted that having children via surrogacy is illegal in Italy. And, a senator from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party has proposed legislation preventing schools from halting Catholic-themed activities, such as Christmas plays.

The New York Post noted that Della Sala is known for “LGBT and left-wing causes.” Reportedly, Della Sala said that his attitude falls in line with Pope Francis, who recently allowed priests to bless same-sex couples.

