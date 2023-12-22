Get Ready for Another Barrage of Leftist Attacks on the Supreme Court
Law Professor: Colorado Justices Are Destabilizing Our Elections by Removing Trump From Ba...
Here's What Happened When Pro-Palestinian Lunatics Crashed a Michigan Dem Christmas Party
Julie Su's Nomination Returned to Biden in Latest White House Embarrassment
GOP Rep Has a Theory for Why 'Good Conservatives' Are Voting for 'Crazy...
California Board Approves ‘Toilet-to-Tap’ Plan
Catholic Women's College 'Deeply Sorry' About Transgender Acceptance Plan
Another Billionaire Donor Bails on Harvard
Eric Adams Says He Sometimes Gives Himself the Middle Finger
Fentanyl Poisoning, and Lenin the Most Evil Leader Ever
Dershowitz Weighs In on How the Colorado Supreme Court Just Brought More 'Chaos'...
'Sanctuary City' Released an MS-13 Gang Member Convicted of Killing a Maryland Resident
Biden’s Twelve Days of Christmas
Investing in Israel is Good Policy and Good Business
Tipsheet

The Reason Why Two Parents Are Suing Their Daughter’s School District Will Shock You

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 22, 2023 10:30 AM
Richard Alan Hannon/The Advocate via AP

This week, two Michigan parents filed a lawsuit against their child’s school district, alleging that the district referred to their autistic daughter by a masculine name and male pronouns behind their backs.

Advertisement

The parents, Dan and Jennifer Mead, filed the lawsuit on Monday against the Rockford Public School District and its board of education.

According to the complaint, shared by Alliance Defending Freedom, the school district had never hidden information about their teenage daughter, “G.M.,” until this incident occurred (via ADF): 

As directed by the District’s policy, District employees—employees the Meads had trusted with sensitive information about G.M.’s mental health— deliberately changed G.M.’s school records to conceal the fact that the District was treating their daughter as a boy without their knowledge. The Meads only discovered it because one employee forgot to remove the masculine name and male pronouns from one section of G.M.’s records, after removing it from other sections of the same document, and inadvertently gave the Meads the document she had only partially altered.

Yet, even after this revelation, the employee went back and further altered the District’s only copy of this document to remove reference to the masculine name and male pronouns the District was using for G.M.

These actions and the other actions detailed below violated the Meads’ long-settled constitutional rights. The First Amendment protects their right to exercise their religion by directing G.M.’s education and upbringing, including on fundamental questions of existence like how G.M. identifies herself. And the Fourteenth Amendment guarantees their fundamental right to make decisions about her upbringing, education, and healthcare.

Recommended

We Are Well Beyond Hypocrisy Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

“No one with the school district told them that the school district had begun to treat her as a boy by calling her a masculine name and by male pronouns,” Vincent Wagner, an attorney for the parents, told WOODTV. Shortly before, G.M. had been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and autism spectrum disorder. 

In Oct. 2022, Dan and Jennifer Mead pulled their daughter out of school and began homeschooling her. The lawsuit seeks nominal damages, compensatory damages, attorney’s fees, court costs, among other things. 

This is not the first time Townhall has reported on a school district concealing a student's "transgender" identity from their parents. Earlier this year, Townhall reported how a “woke” teacher in New York allegedly “manipulated” a 5th grade girl into changing her gender without her parents’ knowledge or consent and caused her “suicidal ideation,” according to a lawsuit. 

The lawsuit alleged that teacher Debra Rosenquist at the Terryville Road Elementary School in Terryville, New York, singled out then-9-year-old “A.V.” throughout the 2021-2022 school year. Allegedly, Rosenquist “forced” the young girl to go by male pronouns and a male name (“Leo”), the girl's parents allege. This went on for some time before A.V.’s parents were made aware.

Advertisement

In January 2022, A.V. drew a picture at school that showed a girl with the words “I wanna kill myself” and “I feel sad a lot,” according to the lawsuit. After the parents discovered what was going on, they had their daughter switch classrooms. From that point on, their daughter experience bullying and harassment from peers as a direct result of her teacher allegedly forcing her to go by a male name and pronouns. 

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Are Well Beyond Hypocrisy Victor Davis Hanson
Julie Su's Nomination Returned to Biden in Latest White House Embarrassment Spencer Brown
'Sanctuary City' Released an MS-13 Gang Member Convicted of Killing a Maryland Resident Mia Cathell
GOP Rep Has a Theory for Why 'Good Conservatives' Are Voting for 'Crazy Stuff' Leah Barkoukis
Here's What Happened When Pro-Palestinian Lunatics Crashed a Michigan Dem Christmas Party Matt Vespa
Buy Your Kids Toy Guns This Christmas Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Are Well Beyond Hypocrisy Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement