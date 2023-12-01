LAST CHANCE: Special 48 Hour Townhall Blowout Sale
Tipsheet

Texas AG Sues Pfizer, Alleging Company Misrepresented the Efficacy of the COVID-19 Vaccine

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 01, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday that he will sue pharmaceutical company Pfizer for engaging in “false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices” pertaining to the COVID-19 vaccine. 

According to a press release from Paxton’s office, Pfizer “unlawfully” misrepresented the effectiveness of their vaccine and “[attempted] to censor public discussion of the product.” 

“The pharmaceutical company's widespread representation that its vaccine possessed 95% efficacy against infection was highly misleading,” it stated. 

“Pfizer fostered a misleading impression that vaccine protection was durable and withheld from the public information that undermined its claims about the duration of protection. And, despite the fact that its clinical trial failed to measure whether the vaccine protects against transmission, Pfizer embarked on a campaign to intimidate the public into getting the vaccine as a necessary measure to protect their loved ones.”

“Pfizer’s product failed to live up to the company’s representations. COVID-19 cases increased after widespread vaccine administration, and some areas saw a greater percentage of deaths from COVID-19 among the vaccinated population than the unvaccinated,” it added.

According to Paxton, the company coerced social media platforms to silence those who spoke out against the vaccine. 

“We are pursuing justice for the people of Texas, many of whom were coerced by tyrannical vaccine mandates to take a defective product sold by lies,” Paxton said in a statement. “The facts are clear. Pfizer did not tell the truth about their COVID-19 vaccines. Whereas the Biden Administration weaponized the pandemic to force illegal public health decrees on the public and enrich pharmaceutical companies, I will use every tool I have to protect our citizens who were misled and harmed by Pfizer’s actions.”

Last month, Townhall reported how the Biden administration allegedly pressured video platform YouTube to suppress any negative information about the vaccine. This was in an effort to influence people to get the vaccine. 

Tags: COVID-19

