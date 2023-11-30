Even FBI Employees Are Getting Carjacked in Washington D.C.
BREAKING: Senate Dems Shred the Rules to Launch Historic Attack on the Supreme...
Democrats Once Again Prove They're the Firearm Industry's Greatest Sales Team
MSNBC Replaces Pro-Hamas Host Mehdi Hasan…With a Pro-Hamas Host, Plus Media Layoffs Abound
Massie Calls Out Witness During Hearing: 'Your Testimony Is False'
New Book Details AOC and Nancy Pelosi's Rocky Relationship
Democrat Unleashes Fury on Newsom Ahead of Showdown With DeSantis
Another Democrat Hops On the Trump Train
No 'Plan B' for Democratic Party If Joe Biden Sinks the Election
One Country Outlaws LGBTQ+ Activism
Even Polls Where Trump Is Trailing Show Bad News for Biden
Here’s Why Students at One Florida School Staged a Walkout
Invasion of 'Woke Ideologies:' Morgan Ortagus, Marsha Blackburn Address Antisemitism on Co...
Excerpt: 'The Virtue of Color-Blindness'
Tipsheet

New Report Reveals Biden Admin Pressured YouTube To 'Crack Down On Vaccine Misinformation'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 30, 2023 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

According to a new report, the Biden Administration pressured YouTube to target alleged misinformation relating to the draconian COVID-19 vaccines. 

Documents obtained by the House Judiciary Committee show that the Biden White House forced the streaming platform to suppress any negative COVID-19 vaccine information to push more people to get the jab. 

Advertisement

In April 2021, President Joe Biden's former Director of Digital Strategy, Robert Flaherty, emailed Google team members to "connect […] about the work you're doing to combat vaccine hesitancy, but also crack down on vaccine misinformation."

More from Fox News Digital: 

Flaherty continued, asking for trends surrounding vaccine misinformation on the website while offering government assistance in the form of COVID experts at the White House to partner in product work with YouTube. Google, in an internal email, noted that after a subsequent meeting with Flaherty, the White House staffer "particularly dug in on our decision making for borderline content" — which is content that doesn't cross Community Guidelines but rather brushes up against it, according to YouTube. A week later, Google acknowledged that it sent the White House the total amount of videos removed for COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, while discussing the government's desire for even more data. The next day, YouTube's Government Affairs team emailed YouTube's Product team, flagging the interactions with the White House. 

An internal email from YouTube revealed a "high degree of interest" coming from the White House regarding vaccine misinformation and hesitancy. 

Recommended

Massie Calls Out Witness During Hearing: 'Your Testimony Is False' Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

"Unfortunately, the role of tech in addressing vaccine hesitancy is about to come under a massive spotlight, particularly as the supply of the vaccine is soon to outpace demand," the email continued. "The White House is very interested in our work on borderline content, and more specifically vaccine-related content as well as our work to promote authoritative sources for vaccines."

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) told FOX Business that they knew the White House was working closely with Big Tech to censor the First Amendment and that "internal documents from Google obtained by the Judiciary Committee and Select Subcommittee show that their scheme extended to YouTube."

Tags: COVID VACCINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Massie Calls Out Witness During Hearing: 'Your Testimony Is False' Leah Barkoukis
Democrat Unleashes Fury on Newsom Ahead of Showdown With DeSantis Sarah Arnold
BREAKING: Senate Dems Shred the Rules to Launch Historic Attack on the Supreme Court Katie Pavlich
Shock and Awe Becomes Shrug and Yawn Kurt Schlichter
Enjoy Watching the Race Game Collapse Derek Hunter
Here's What Biden Just Asked of 800K Student Loan Borrowers Whose Debt He Cleared Earlier This Year Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Massie Calls Out Witness During Hearing: 'Your Testimony Is False' Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement