High School Reportedly Cancels ‘USA Day’ Because It’s Too ‘Politicized’

A high school in Massachusetts canceled “USA Day” from its spirit week activities to “avoid politics,” according to multiple reports.

Reportedly, the principal of Wellesley High School, Jamie Chisum, sent a letter to the school community explaining that the patriotic-themed day was canceled because the topic had become “politicized” (via Boston 25 News):

Advertisement

“The high school Administration decided not to go forward with that spirit theme because it felt really different than the other themes kids came up with for the week. We felt that the topic has been politicized beyond our school and we wanted to avoid politics. We’ve had Mismatch Monday, Tropical Tuesday, Western Wednesday, Team Jersey Thursday and today was Fitness Friday. Monday is Monochrome Monday and Tuesday is Pajama day. Spirit Week is intended to be a light and fun way for our students to get excited about our pep rally and Thanksgiving Day football game.” “We acknowledge that the impact for some people has been just the opposite of our intention and that we have inadvertently politicized this activity. I am definitely sorry for any negative effect this has had on kids and families. "

Each day of the week consisted of a different theme leading up to the school’s Thanksgiving football game, according to Boston 25 News. Some themes included Throwback Thursday and Wild West Wednesday. Instead of hosting “USA Day” on Friday, the school replaced it with “Fitness Friday.”

Olivia Spagnuolo, a member of the school’s Student Unification Program, told Boston 25 News that the group was tasked with coming up with the themes.

“The administration was not going to let this happen,” Spagnuolo said of “USA Day.”

“It wasn’t a topic for discussion,” she added. “They said it was not allowed because it separated people at the school.”

High schools celebrate ‘Pride Week’ but they won’t celebrate ‘USA Day’ because it’s “too politicized.”



How is allowing kids to dress up in patriotic gear and celebrate America political? pic.twitter.com/lEELs0L40v — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) November 20, 2023

One parent who spoke to Boston 25 News said the decision to cancel “USA Day” was “absurd.”

“I think it’s absurd,” said one parent picking up their child. “I think it’s sad and depressing we’re at this state that celebrating the United States is political.”

This month, Townhall reported how an elementary school in Redmond, Washington replaced its annual assembly to commemorate Veterans Day with a “Peace Assembly,” to recognize “International Day of Tolerance.”

A parent who spoke to Seattle outlet KTTH said that in recent years, the school had “moved strongly away from our traditions and American history.” He added that “we should be taking the time to show our children and our community that we have brave men and women who are willing to stand up and fight for our freedom and the peace that other places in the world can only dream of.”