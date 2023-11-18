They Wouldn't Observe a Moment of Silence, So Israel and Poland's Soccer Teams...
University Cancels Pro-Palestine Event Featuring Rashida Tlaib

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 18, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Arizona State University (ASU) canceled a pro-Palestine event on Friday that would have featured Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

According to The Arizona Republic, Tlaib was supposed to give a speech at an event called “Palestine Is an American Issue,” hosted by the Arizona Palestine Network, a pro-Palestine advocacy group.

Last week, the House of Representatives voted to censure Tlaib over her stance on Israel’s conflict with Hamas. 

In a statement to the outlet, ASU said the cancellation was because of “procedural issues.” 

“Organizers of events using ASU facilities must be properly registered with ASU and must meet all university requirements for crowd management, parking, security, and insurance,” they said in a statement to the outlet. “In addition, the events must be produced in a way which minimizes disruption to academic and other activities on campus.”

"The event featuring Congresswoman Tlaib was planned and produced by groups not affiliated with ASU and was organized outside of ASU policies and procedures. Accordingly, that event will not take place today on the ASU Tempe campus,” it added.

On Thursday, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers issued a statement affirming that Tlaib’s views were “not welcome in the state of Arizona.” 

“Congresswoman Tlaib was recently censured by the U.S. House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote for perpetuating anti-Jewish sentiments that support the destruction of the state of Israel. She has a history of espousing such a view both before and following the deadly October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel that were perpetrated by the pro-Palestinian Hamas terrorist organization. We believe that such extremist, antisemitic views should be condemned, and they are not welcome in the state of Arizona,” the statement said.

“We ask that Arizonans say a prayer for Abigail Edan and her family. Abigail is a three-year-old girl with ties to Arizona and was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza after they murdered her parents. Rather than honor Congresswoman Tlaib for a speaking engagement, SJP should be calling for Abigail’s immediate safe release in time for her fourth birthday next week,” the lawmakers added.

