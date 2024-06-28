Kamala's Debate Clean Up Duty Went as Expected
Tipsheet

Biden Was Asked About Trump's Impact on Abortion Access. It Didn't End Well.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 28, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In the presidential debate on Thursday, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump got into a heated exchange about Roe v. Wade, which was overturned in 2022 in part, due to three justices appointed to the Supreme Court by Trump.

When asked about abortion, Trump said that the two parties are beginning to come together on the issue of abortion and that he would not outlaw the abortion inducing pill, mifepristone. As Townhall covered, the Supreme Court recently upheld access (unanimously) to this drug. 

In addition, the debate moderators noted that on Thursday, the Supreme Court handed down its decision in the case Moyle v. United States, consolidated with Idaho v. United States, which surrounds the issue of what the Biden administration touts as “emergency abortion care.” In the ruling, Supreme Court will require Idaho to provide abortions in situations that do not align with state law by reinstating an injunction on the state's pro-life law put in place by a lower court. This appears to be a "win" for the Biden administration's aggressive pro-abortion agenda.

In Biden’s remarks, he said that we need restore the protections provided by Roe because "there's a lot of women being raped by their brothers and sisters."

In addition, Biden went on a tangent where he started talking about illegal immigrants. 

Biden explained that he supports Roe, which allows abortion in all three trimesters of pregnancy. When Dana Bash asked Biden specifically if he would support any restrictions on abortion, he avoided stating that he believes in abortion at all stages by simple stating that he supports Roe v. Wade. He stumbled in his response, but claimed that he will restore Roe

Trump pointed out that fact that Roe allows for extreme, late-term abortions, and recalled how former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam went on record stating that babies can be "aborted" after birth. 


