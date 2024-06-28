Biden Was Asked About Trump's Impact on Abortion Access. It Didn't End Well.

In the presidential debate on Thursday, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump got into a heated exchange about Roe v. Wade, which was overturned in 2022 in part, due to three justices appointed to the Supreme Court by Trump.

When asked about abortion, Trump said that the two parties are beginning to come together on the issue of abortion and that he would not outlaw the abortion inducing pill, mifepristone. As Townhall covered, the Supreme Court recently upheld access (unanimously) to this drug.

In addition, the debate moderators noted that on Thursday, the Supreme Court handed down its decision in the case Moyle v. United States, consolidated with Idaho v. United States, which surrounds the issue of what the Biden administration touts as “emergency abortion care.” In the ruling, Supreme Court will require Idaho to provide abortions in situations that do not align with state law by reinstating an injunction on the state's pro-life law put in place by a lower court. This appears to be a "win" for the Biden administration's aggressive pro-abortion agenda.

In Biden’s remarks, he said that we need restore the protections provided by Roe because "there's a lot of women being raped by their brothers and sisters."

Biden says we need abortion because "there's a lot of women being raped by their brothers and sisters." pic.twitter.com/uYghPRoHCe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 28, 2024

In addition, Biden went on a tangent where he started talking about illegal immigrants.

President Biden, discussing abortion, appears to equate the brutal murders of girls by illegal aliens to stopping girls from trying to get abortions: "There's so many young women who have been, including the young woman who just was murdered, and he went to the funeral, and the… pic.twitter.com/oUFm8rT0bY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 28, 2024

Biden explained that he supports Roe, which allows abortion in all three trimesters of pregnancy. When Dana Bash asked Biden specifically if he would support any restrictions on abortion, he avoided stating that he believes in abortion at all stages by simple stating that he supports Roe v. Wade. He stumbled in his response, but claimed that he will restore Roe.

Trump pointed out that fact that Roe allows for extreme, late-term abortions, and recalled how former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam went on record stating that babies can be "aborted" after birth.

President Biden, angered by Trump highlighting infanticide, breaks from Dems on abortion: "We are not for late term abortion. Period. Period. Period."



Trump: "Under Roe v. Wade, you have late term abortion. You can do whatever you want, depending on the state. We don't think… pic.twitter.com/tmPRkPK1Sd — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 28, 2024

Here is former Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam supporting born-alive abortions:



“The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired.” pic.twitter.com/abRE8VmNNl — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 24, 2023



