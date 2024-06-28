Ramaswamy: What the Country Witnessed Last Night Was No Accident

Vivek Ramaswamy recently gave his theory about why the first presidential debate was scheduled before either party held their conventions, and after Thursday’s night’s disastrous debate performance by President Biden, it appears he may be right.

The entrepreneur explained that “anything can happen before the [DNC] convention,” which is scheduled for August.

Ramaswamy said Democrats likely don’t want to get another nominee too soon, which would allow for a proper vetting process and the “honeymoon phase to fade.” Swapping in another candidate near the convention date would resolve those concerns.

Ramaswamy was clear he wasn’t saying the situation would definitely unfold this way, but he went on to question why the first debate was held so early.

“This is the earliest presidential debate in American history and the first ever, to my knowledge, that has taken place before the nominating convention of either party,” he said on Fox News. “Ask yourself why they're doing it. And more importantly, ask yourself why the Democrats made it a condition of Biden debating that they place that date that early. You got to skate to where the puck is going.

"And that’s why I think it’s so important that we not fixate on Joe Biden," he continued, "we have to stand for our own vision…as conservatives and as Americans. That’s how were gonna win elections, not by fixating on Biden because there’s a good chance it may not even be him.”

CORRECTION: June 14https://t.co/Y9PCIU4Xm1 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 28, 2024

What we witnessed tonight wasn’t an accident, it was intentional. Brace yourself for a wild 5 months ahead. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 28, 2024

Ramaswamy also made similar remarks during the GOP primary.

Democrats called Vivek a madman when he said this. Now they're fulfilling everything he said about Biden's replacement

pic.twitter.com/U6sG7SGg4I — George (@BehizyTweets) June 28, 2024



