Tipsheet

Mexico ‘Rejects’ Texas Bill to Enforce Border Security

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 17, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

On Wednesday, the Mexican government responded to the Texas legislature’s passage of legislation that would make illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border a state crime. 

Reportedly, the government of Mexico claimed that it “categorically rejects” the proposal, which is part of several efforts in recent months to curb illegal immigration (via The Texas Tribune):

“The Government of Mexico reiterates its rejection of any measure that contemplates the involuntary return of migrants without respect for due process,” says the statement from Mexico’s secretary of foreign relations.

It added that Mexico, “recognizes the sovereign right of any country to decide the public policies that should be implemented in its territory,” but Mexico also has a right to defend the estimated 10 million people of Mexican origin in Texas and “establish its own immigration policies in its territory.”

“The Government of Mexico categorically rejects any measure that allows state or local authorities to detain and return nationals or foreigners to Mexican territory,” the statement says.

[...]

In its statement, Mexico said it has ordered its consulates in Texas to provide information to Mexican citizens about their rights and the details of SB 4. The statement added that Mexico will continue to work with the U.S. federal government regarding immigration matters.

Last month, Townhall reported how the Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 11, is known as the “Border Bill.” It would give the state authority to allow state troopers to arrest illegal immigrants who enter the United States illegally. If signed into law, the bill could cause first-time offenders to be convicted of a misdemeanor. But, those who have a criminal record and have repeatedly entered the country illegally could be convicted of a felony, according to The Texas Tribune

“Texas is serious about filling the gap caused by Biden’s refusal to enforce the immigration laws,” Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott said of the legislation on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A separate bill, Senate Bill 4, would increase the minimum sentence for smuggling illegal immigrants or operating a stash house. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

