Dr. Oz Nominated to Have a Place in Trump's Administration

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz in the 2022 Senate race for Pennsylvania, spoke to CNN's Manu Raju, emphasizing he could see himself voting for his old foe.

New — Just spoke to Sen. John Fetterman about his old rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom he defeated in a fierce 2022 Senate race.



On Oz's nomination to head the health agency overseeing Medicare and Medicaid, Fetterman very much open to voting for his confirmation.



“I’m going to be… — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 19, 2024

On Tuesday afternoon, President-elect Donald Trump announced that Dr. Mehmet Oz would have a place in his administration as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator, a position where he'll work close with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom Trump selected to serve as his Secretary for Health and Human Services last week.

The lengthy statement from Trump focused considerably on Dr. Oz's credentials, also mentioning how "America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again."

As the statement read:

I am very pleased to nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator. America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again. He is an eminent Physician, Heart Surgeon, Inventor, and World-Class Communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades. Dr. Oz will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake. Our broken Healthcare System harms everyday Americans, and crushes our Country’s budget. Dr. Oz will be a leader in incentivizing Disease Prevention, so we get the best results in the World for every dollar we spend on Healthcare in our Great Country. He will also cut waste and fraud within our Country’s most expensive Government Agency, which is a third of our Nation’s Healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire National Budget. Dr. Oz graduated from Harvard College, and earned a joint MD and MBA degree at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Wharton Business School, my powerful alma mater. He rose to become a Professor of Surgery at Columbia University, while receiving numerous patents on his medical inventions, authoring more than 400 original publications, and publishing numerous New York Times Best Selling books. He won nine Daytime Emmy Awards hosting “The Dr. Oz Show,” where he taught millions of Americans how to make healthier lifestyle choices, and gave a strong voice to the key pillars of the MAHA Movement. Dr. Oz and his wife, Lisa, expanded this effort by founding HealthCorps, a non-profit that has improved the lives of millions of underserved teens Nationwide over the past two decades. I have known Dr. Oz for many years, and I am confident he will fight to ensure everyone in America receives the best possible Healthcare, so our Country can be Great and Healthy Again!

Dr. Oz was also involved in Republican politics for the 2022 cycle, when he ran against now Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, and won the Republican nomination after Trump endorsed him.

