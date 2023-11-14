‘Grins & Glocks’: Orthodontist Offers Free Gun to New Invisalign Customers

A North Carolina orthodontist will give customers who agree to Invisalign aligner treatment a free Glock 19 as part of a new promotion, according to multiple reports.

Gladwell Orthodontics in Wake Forest unveiled the “Grins & Glocks” promotion, which gives those who sign up a free Glock 19 or a silver membership to the Youngsville Gun Club & Range.

The orthodontics company owner, Dr. Jason Gladwell, told WRAL News that not everyone who comes to his practice will be eligible.

“Not everyone that comes into our office is going to be eligible; it’s not marketed to everyone. It is solely designed and marketed for the Youngsville Gun Club and Range,” he told WRAL News. “The promotion is non-transferable. The person who actually gets started with the Invisalign treatment has to actually be the eligible person.”

Kurt Lieberman, the gun range owner, added that customers would need to complete necessary background checks to receive the firearm.

“It’s a process. They have to come; they have to have a valid driver’s license. They have to be a legal citizen; they have to be 21 and older,” Lieberman told the outlet.

“Usually these transactions are coordinated through a licensed firearms dealer to ensure a background check is conducted and the recipient can legally possess a firearm. In other cases, a gift card to the partnering business is handed out so that the recipient can work directly with the licensed dealer on the purchase,” a spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) explained to the outlet.

Predictably, some members of the community voiced opposition to the promotion.

“They’re giving away guns that are going to be lodged in a house somewhere, and will potentially create gun violence and gun death,” Jennifer Copeland, the executive director of the NC Council of Churches told the outlet. “It’s mind blowing to me, that an organization that I think of as trying to provide health care to the people in the community is partnering their healthcare with gun death.”

And, Align Technology, the company that produces Invisalign products, stated that “this promotion does not reflect our brand purpose.”