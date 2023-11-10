The Man Who Went Nuts Over a GOP Election Greeter in Virginia Has...
Tipsheet

Judge Upholds Florida Law Protecting Women's Sports

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 10, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

This week, a judge in Miami, Florida dismissed a lawsuit brought forward by a student who challenged a state law that protects women’s sports from biological male “transgender” athletes.

In the ruling, the judge claimed that the plaintiff, identified as “D.N.,” failed to prove that the law was discriminatory and that it violates Title IX, the federal civil rights legislation (via the South Florida Sun Sentinel):

In a 39-page order dated Monday, U.S. District Judge Roy Altman said the law, dubbed as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act and also known as SB 1028, does not violate the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution because its “sex-based classifications are substantially related to the state’s important interest in promoting women’s athletics.”

“Today, we were asked whether a law that separates public-school sports teams by biological sex violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment,” said Altman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump. ”We find that it does not.”

“The Plaintiff is right to say that the statute treats transgender girls differently from both cisgender girls and transgender boys,” the judge wrote. “Under the law, after all, biological females (whether cis or trans) can play on both girls’ and boys’ sports teams. Transgender girls, by contrast, considered male by birth, cannot play on girls’ sports teams.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for president in 2024, praised the judge’s decision. 

“These common-sense measures will stay in place,” he said. 

The issue of men who believe they are “transgender” competing in women’s sports was pushed to the forefront over Will “Lia” Thomas. As Townhall covered, Thomas competed on the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania after competing on the men’s team for three years. 

Predictably, Thomas robbed biological women of opportunities and won races competing against women. At the NCAA championships, Thomas took home a NCAA Division I Title. And, when he tied against Riley Gaines at the NCAA championships, he was permitted to take the trophy home, while Gaines left empty-handed.

