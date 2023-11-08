Virginia Elects Its First ‘Openly Transgender’ State Senator

On Tuesday, Virginia voters elected Danica Roem, a Democrat, the first “openly transgender” state senator in the commonwealth.

According to NBC News, Roem defeated “her” Republican opponent, Bill Woolf, by more than three percentage points.

“I’m grateful the people of Virginia’s 30th Senate district elected me to continue representing my lifelong home of western Prince William County and greater Manassas,” Roem said in a statement shared to X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The voters have shown they want a leader who will prioritize fixing roads, feeding kids and protecting our land instead of stigmatizing trans kids or taking away your civil rights,” he added.

Reportedly, Roem, 39, used to work as a journalist. Roem was elected six years ago to serve in Virginia’s General Assembly.

Roem is not the first transgender person in the United States to become a state senator. In 2020, Delaware voters elected Sarah McBride, who believes he is a “trans woman.” McBride announced his bid for the U.S. Congress over the summer, which Townhall covered.

