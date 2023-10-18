'Deeply Ashamed': Alumni Yank Support for UPenn Over School's Response to Hamas Attacks

Several major donors to the University of Pennsylvania have announced that they will no longer give money to the school for failing to condemn Hamas’ barbaric attacks on Israel.

Last week, former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. announced that he would stop donating to his alma mater. The news was first reported by The Daily Pennsylvanian, Penn’s student newspaper.

“To the outsider, it appears that Penn has become deeply adrift in ways that make it almost unrecognizable. Moral relativism has fueled the university’s race to the bottom and sadly now has reached a point where remaining impartial is no longer an option. The University’s silence in the face of reprehensible and historic Hamas evil against the people of Israel (when the only response should be outright condemnation) is a new low. Silence is antisemitism, and antisemitism is hate, the very thing higher ed was built to obviate,” Huntsman wrote in an email to Penn President Liz Magill.

“Consequently, Huntsman Foundation will close its checkbook on all future giving to Penn - something that has been a source of enormous pride for now three generations of graduates. My siblings join me in this rebuke.,” he concluded in the email.

Huntsman stopping multimillion $ donations to the Univ of Pennsylvania. Jon Hunstman told UPenn that its "silence in the face of reprehensible and historic Hamas evil against the people of Israel (when the only response should be outright condemnation) is a new low." The letter: pic.twitter.com/GhNBFobAgP — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) October 16, 2023

Reportedly, Huntsman’s family has donated “tens of millions” to the school over the years. Huntsman previously served as a U.S. ambassador to Russia, China and Singapore.

This week, the New York Post reported that another donor, David Magerman, who helped create Renaissance Technologies, announced he would no longer donate to Penn.

“Over the past month, I have been deeply embarrassed by my association with and support for the University of Pennsylvania,” he wrote in the letter Monday, pointing out that he is a “Torah-observant Jew.”

“The leadership of the university has failed to demonstrate the values I expect from an institution that purports to educate young adults and prepare them for a lifetime of leadership and to be emissaries for good in the world,” he explained.

“Do you believe, like University of Florida President Ben Sasse, that ‘what Hamas did is evil and there is no defense for terrorism?’ Do you believe, like President Joe Biden, that Hamas unleashed ‘unadulterated evil on the world’ in Israel, that ‘Hamas’ stated purpose is to kill Jews,’ and that it was an act of ‘sheer evil?’ Do you agree with New York Mayor Eric Adams that ‘Israel has a right to defend itself,’ that ‘we will not be alright until every person responsible for this act is held accountable,’ and that ‘Hamas must be dismantled immediately?’ I don’t believe you do,” he continued.

NEW: Another major @Penn donor, David Magerman, has said he will no longer support the university:



“I am deeply ashamed of my association with the University of Pennsylvania. I refuse to donate another dollar to Penn. There is no action anyone at Penn can take to change that.” pic.twitter.com/nGBfVqq4NQ — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) October 17, 2023

“I am deeply ashamed of my association with the University of Pennsylvania,” the letter concluded. “I refuse to donate another dollar to Penn…You have shown me who you are.”

Since Hamas launched its attack on Israel, Townhall has covered how college students across the country have expressed support for Hamas, which. At Harvard University, over 30 student organizations signed a joint statement blaming Israel for the attack. And, students at University of Virginia and Columbia University have shown their support for the terrorist organization.