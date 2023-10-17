NYC Doctor Fired Over Pro-Hamas Instagram Post

A New York City doctor was fired after she posted on social media that Hamas’ attack at a music festival in Israel gave Israelis “a taste of their own medicine.”

According to the New York Post, Dr. Dana Diab, who was an emergency room physician with Lenox Hill Hospital and Brookdale University Hospital & Medical Center, shared a video of Hamas’ attack on her Instagram account on Oct. 7.

“Zionist settlers getting a taste of their own medicine,” Diab wrote over a post of Hamas attacking the festival. Screenshots were captured and shared by the X account StopAntisemitism.

“Jewish patients beware,” StopAntisemitism wrote.

On Monday, Northwell Health system responded to the post, claiming that it was launching an investigation.

“These views don't represent Lenox Hill Hospital & Northwell Health & go against our core values. We are investigating & taking immediate action,” the organization wrote.

On Tuesday, Northwell Health system confirmed that Diab was no longer employed by them.

“We are deeply sorry for the hurt and offense these comments have caused,” Northwell wrote. “These views do not represent Lenox Hill Hospital and Northwell Health and go against our core values. The team member is no longer employed with Northwell,” the organization wrote on Tuesday.”

On Tuesday, Diab told the Post that she “never called for harm to anyone” in her post.

“I never have and never will abdicate my duty and my oath as a physician,” she claimed.

According to screenshots obtained by the Post, Diab graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College in Qatar in 2016. She then did an internship in internal medicine at University Hospitals Case Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio and completed an emergency medicine residency at Brookdale in 2020.