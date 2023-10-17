Another Arab Country Just Rejected Gaza Refugees
Biden Admin Blasted for Latest Move Regarding the Gaza Strip
And Here Are More Reasons for Why Israel's Invasion of Gaza Has Been...
Here's What Else Will Be Happening the Same Day Biden Lands in Israel
Here Are More Hamas Terrorists Getting Owned by the IDF
Arkansas Gov. Sanders' Latest Move Against the CCP Is a First in the...
Deranged ISIS-Inspired Terrorist Kills Two in Belgium
Americans' Top Stress-Inducing Financial Issue Is a Blow to 'Bidenomics' Narrative
Fresh 2024 Polling: Biden Really Looking Like He's In Serious Trouble
Meet the Columbia University Students Supporting Hamas Terrorism
Biden's Israel Trip Isn't Enough. It's Time to Get Down to Business.
Florida Police Deputies Charged With Stealing Hundreds of Thousands in COVID-19 Relief Fun...
Is This Why Some American Universities Aren't Cracking Down on Hamas Sympathizers?
Sorry Squad Members, Poll Shows the American People Support Israel
Tipsheet

NYC Doctor Fired Over Pro-Hamas Instagram Post

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 17, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

A New York City doctor was fired after she posted on social media that Hamas’ attack at a music festival in Israel gave Israelis “a taste of their own medicine.”

Advertisement

According to the New York Post, Dr. Dana Diab, who was an emergency room physician with Lenox Hill Hospital and Brookdale University Hospital & Medical Center, shared a video of Hamas’ attack on her Instagram account on Oct. 7. 

“Zionist settlers getting a taste of their own medicine,” Diab wrote over a post of Hamas attacking the festival. Screenshots were captured and shared by the X account StopAntisemitism.

“Jewish patients beware,” StopAntisemitism wrote.

On Monday, Northwell Health system responded to the post, claiming that it was launching an investigation.

“These views don't represent Lenox Hill Hospital & Northwell Health & go against our core values. We are investigating & taking immediate action,” the organization wrote.

On Tuesday, Northwell Health system confirmed that Diab was no longer employed by them. 

“We are deeply sorry for the hurt and offense these comments have caused,” Northwell wrote. “These views do not represent Lenox Hill Hospital and Northwell Health and go against our core values. The team member is no longer employed with Northwell,” the organization wrote on Tuesday.”

Recommended

Arkansas Gov. Sanders' Latest Move Against the CCP Is a First in the Nation Spencer Brown
Advertisement

On Tuesday, Diab told the Post that she “never called for harm to anyone” in her post. 

“I never have and never will abdicate my duty and my oath as a physician,” she claimed.

According to screenshots obtained by the Post, Diab graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College in Qatar in 2016. She then did an internship in internal medicine at University Hospitals Case Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio and completed an emergency medicine residency at Brookdale in 2020.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Arkansas Gov. Sanders' Latest Move Against the CCP Is a First in the Nation Spencer Brown
Another Arab Country Just Rejected Gaza Refugees Katie Pavlich
Hey, Liberal Media, Did You Miss This Part About That Dental Student From Gaza? Matt Vespa
Meet the Columbia University Students Supporting Hamas Terrorism John Hasson
Here's What Else Will Be Happening the Same Day Biden Lands in Israel Spencer Brown
Is This Why Some American Universities Aren't Cracking Down on Hamas Sympathizers? Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Arkansas Gov. Sanders' Latest Move Against the CCP Is a First in the Nation Spencer Brown
Advertisement