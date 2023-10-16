GOP Senator: U.S. Should Revoke Visas for Foreign Nationals Supporting Hamas

Over the weekend, Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio called on the Biden administration to cancel visas for foreign nationals that are expressing support for Hamas after it launched its attack on Israel.

Rubio made the announcement in a press release on Saturday.

“One week ago, the world watched in horror as Hamas, the Iranian-backed terrorist group, stormed into southern Israel to slaughter, rape, mutilate, and kidnap innocent Israeli civilians—as well as dozens of Americans,” Rubio stated.

“In the days that followed, demonstrations have erupted across America in support of Hamas. Many of those demonstrations occurred at colleges, whose administrators shockingly failed to condemn the horrific actions of Hamas and allowed pro-terrorist activities to proceed,” he continued. “Some of those responsible for organizing and participating in the pro-Hamas demonstrations—demonstrations in support of a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) that just carried out the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust—are here on visas.”

The press release added that 8 USC1182 of the U.S. Code details types of “aliens ineligible for visas or admission.” Included in this is any person who “endorses or espouses terrorist activity or persuades others to endorse or espouse terrorist activity or support a terrorist organization.” In this case, it is Hamas.

“I have asked the Biden Administration to follow our existing laws by cancelling the visas & immediately removing foreign nationals who support Hamas. Any foreign national marching on our streets calling for ‘intifada’ or celebrating the slaughter of Israeli babies needs to go,” Rubio said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a separate press release on Sunday, Rubio called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to begin revoking visas for those “who have endorsed or embroiled Hamas’s terrorist activity” (via Senator Marco Rubio):

Starting on October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a brutal terrorist attack on the State of Israel. Let me be clear: Hamas slaughtered, raped, mutilated, and kidnapped innocent Israeli civilians—as well as dozens of Americans. It is extremely concerning that numerous pro-Hamas protests have taken place on American soil, many of which occurred on college campuses. America is the most welcoming country in the world. During Fiscal Year 2022 alone, we issued more than six million nonimmigrant visas. However, the privilege of entering and staying in our great country is not afforded to those who wish to do us harm or advocate on behalf of Hamas. Per 8 U.S.C. 1182, an alien is inadmissible into the United States should they represent “a political, social, or other group that endorses or espouses terrorist activity.” Hamas’ designation as a FTO makes this a clear directive to institute a thorough review of all visa holders and applicants. This should include coordination with law enforcement, both federal and state/local, as well as universities. I urge you to immediately use existing law to eradicate this hate from our country. In addition, I will be introducing legislation to provide further tools to ensure supporters of Hamas, and other FTOs, do not benefit from our country’s generosity.

Last week, Townhall identified many students at Harvard University and one at the University of Virginia who expressed their support for Hamas in the wake of its violent attack on Israel.