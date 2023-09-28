Chaos Erupted After Tim Scott Went After Ramaswamy During Second GOP Debate

During the second 2024 Republican presidential debate on Wednesday, chaos ensued as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott attacked businessman Vivek Ramaswamy over his previous business with members of the Chinese Communist Party.

Scott’s remarks came after Ramaswamy stated that the other candidates are “good people who are tainted by a broken system.”

“When we have a conversation about the things that are happening on this stage, we think about the fact that Vivek just said we were all good people, and I appreciate that, because at the last debate, he said we were all bought and paid for. And I thought about that for a little while, and said…I can't imagine how you can say that knowing that you were just in business with the Chinese Communist Party and the same people that funded Hunter Biden millions of dollars was a partner of yours as well,” Scott responded.

“That’s nonsense!” Ramaswamy retorted, and emphasized again that the other candidates are “good people.”

Soon after, Ramaswamy, Scott and DeSantis began talking over one another.

Scott then added that “we should have a debate between Vivek and Vivek,” insinuating that Ramaswamy flip-flops on his positions. He added that Ramaswamy cannot "play both sides" by stating that his opponents are bought and paid for and then stating that they are "good people."

“Let’s focus on holding Joe Biden accountable, that’s what we need to be focusing on!” DeSantis shouted over Ramaswamy and Scott.

Ramaswamy then claimed that he agrees with DeSantis’ stance on China.