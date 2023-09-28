Here's When Kari Lake Plans to Announce a 2024 Senate Run

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake will announce her bid for the United States Senate on Oct. 10, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Lake told WSJ that she will launch her campaign at a rally on Oct. 10. The seat is currently held by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who was elected as a Democrat but is now an Independent.

“We need to get a senator in there who is going to fight back and put America first,” Lake said in an interview with the outlet.

Kari Lake will launch her Arizona Senate campaign at an Oct. 10 rally, making a three-way race with independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Democrat Ruben Gallego likely https://t.co/YRl7YkXU54 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 28, 2023

Lake lost the 2022 election to Arizona’s former Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Sinema has not revealed if she will run for reelection. Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego is running and is expected to be the Democratic nominee.

Last week, Politico reported that Lake was expected to announce her 2024 run next month.

Townhall previously reported that Lake ran for governor of Arizona in 2022 and before that, worked as a journalist. In 2021, Townhall interviewed Lake shortly after she announced her candidacy for governor.

“I have been covering this state for over 27 years. I know this state inside and out.” Lake said in the interview. “I am well aware of the kind of change in leadership the people of Arizona are looking for.”

“Thousands and thousands of people have moved to Arizona in recent years to flee the high tax, over regulated states they came from.” Lake continued. “Arizona is the symbol of western freedom — we want to keep it that way. Arizona is a place where people can move to, to be far away from the overbearing elements of the federal government. We need to keep it that way.”