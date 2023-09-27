Buttigieg Tells UAW to Pound Sand Over Electric Vehicle Mandate
Why This Teacher Was Arrested Will Shock You

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 27, 2023 1:45 PM
Richard Alan Hannon/The Advocate via AP

Last week, an Indiana middle school teacher was arrested after two of her students found that she had meth hidden inside her scrunchie, according to a report from the New York Post.

The teacher, Sarah Duncan, 35, reportedly took a photo with two students during a “Family Fun Night” at school. Duncan allegedly took her hair down for the photo. Afterward, the two students noticed the teacher’s hair scrunchie in the photo booth. 

“After the photo, the juveniles cleaned up the area and located a blueish-colored velvet-type scrunchie with a white zipper on the table,” officers from Evansville, Indiana wrote in an affidavit. “They noticed the scrunchie was heavier than a typical scrunchie, they opened the zipper pouch and observed a glass vial that contained a white powder substance that the two believed to be drugs along with a cut straw with white powder.”

The two students notified another teacher, who told them to throw it in the trash. That teacher then secured the hair scrunchie in her classroom and notified the school’s principal and assistant principal. 

Reportedly, after the event, Duncan was seen by two janitors “frantically searching for some sort of hair tie.” A field test for methamphetamine administered on the scrunchie came back positive.

Read Jim Jordan's Response to Fulton County DA Fani Willis Spencer Brown
Shortly after, the school’s deputy chief of staff and Evansville Police Chief Tim Alford took Duncan to a clinic for a drug test. Reportedly, two urine samples did not “reach the temperature for testing.” During the third attempt, officers “observed an unauthorized collection container” fall out of her shorts.

“Duncan stated that she was not aware of the pouch/container in her shorts until after she was providing her second sample,” police reportedly wrote in their affidavit. “Duncan stated that she does not know how or when the pouch/container got into her shorts that day. Duncan stated that there may be another one of them at her residence but that they were not purchased by her, but by someone she knows who probably uses them to pass drug screens.”

Last Wednesday, Duncan was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and later released on a $1,000 bond. She was reportedly fired the same day as her arrest. 

