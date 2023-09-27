Newsom Signs Extreme Gun Control Measures Into Law

On Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed several gun control measures into law, one of which restricts where gun owners can carry their firearms.

According to the Los Angeles Times, one of the laws Newsom signed, S.B. 2, came in response to the Supreme Court’s New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. vs. Bruen ruling last year, which struck down a gun control law in New York. The new law “seriously limits who can obtain a license to carry a concealed firearm” and details more than two dozen “sensitive” locations where guns cannot be carried. This includes child care centers, public transit, museums, zoos, medical facilities, among many others.

“While radical judges continue to strip away our ability to keep people safe, California will keep fighting — because gun safety laws work,” Newsom said in a statement. “The data proves they save lives: California’s gun death rate is 43% lower than the rest of the nation. These new laws will make our communities and families safer.”

- Generate funds on the sale of bullets for school safety and gun violence intervention programs

- Strengthen public carry regulations

- Require firearms to be microstamped

- Keep guns away from dangerous individuals

Earlier this year, Townhall reported how Newsom proposed an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to implement sweeping gun control measures that would impact all Americans. This would include restrictions on modern sporting rifles, such as AR-15s, AK-47s and M-16s, dubbed by pro-gun control liberals as "assault weapons."

In a press release, Newsom claimed that his proposed amendment “guarantees common sense constitutional protections and gun safety measures that Democrats, Republicans, independent voters, and gun owners overwhelmingly support – including universal background checks, raising the firearm purchase age to 21, instituting a firearm purchase waiting period, and barring the civilian purchase of "assault weapons.” He claimed that his amendment would leave the Second Amendment "intact."

