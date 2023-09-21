Leaked Veterans Affairs Training Video Claims Men Can Get Pregnant, Promotes Abortion

A video unearthed by Libs of TikTok shows that President Joe Biden’s Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is training its staff to confirm that biological males can become pregnant, to not congratulate women on becoming pregnant, and to promote abortions.

According to the video posted Wednesday, the training is called “Reproductive Health Training: Mental Health Aspects of Abortion.” The training was unveiled in April, according to the video. In the opening slides, it claims that “not all people who seek abortions identify as women” and that the term “pregnant person” should be used instead of “pregnant woman.”

Later in the video, it claims that veterans have “historical pressures regarding pregnancy and contraception” due to “forced pregnancy through denied abortion” and other factors, which, it claims, were “disproportionately imposed among populations of color, low-income, incarcerated, immigrant, with disabilities, and LGBTQ+.”

In addition, the training instructs staff to use terms like “abortion procedure” instead of “surgical abortion,” “embryo” instead of “unborn child,” “fetal cardiac activity” instead of “fetal heartbeat,” “uterus” instead of “womb,” and even “veteran or person” instead of “mother.”

Leaked Dept of Veterans Affairs training video instructs staff to confirm that men can get pregnant, advises not to congratulate a pregnant woman, and encourages and glorifies abortions. pic.twitter.com/0gwpJ8jS8I — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 20, 2023

The training claims that “in general, abortion does not pose a hazard to long-term mental health.”

Townhall previously reported how Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville announced he would hold all Department of Defense nominations until the Pentagon reversed track with its radical abortion extremism, which was heightened when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"Americans will be shocked to learn that, not only is the VA performing abortions at hospitals across the county, but they are promoting and training their staff with radical pro-abortion ideology, counseling women veterans into having abortions. Most Americans don't want their taxpayer dollars funding abortions, especially in direct violation of the law,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America said in a statement.

"Senator [Tommy] Tuberville and Rep. Michael Cloud should be applauded for exposing that the VA has opened the door to abortion on demand," she continued. "And for leading Congressional efforts to stop this illegal agenda. Right now, the VA is instructing its staff to completely sidestep state pro-life laws and provide abortions. We must continue to expose and stop this illegal extremism. At a time when our veterans need our greatest support, why is the VA prioritizing forced ideology over the needs of our ill, injured and wounded veterans?"