This City Just Elected Its State's First Transgender Politician

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 18, 2023 11:15 AM
Nashville voters elected Tennessee’s first transgender lawmaker on Thursday, according to multiple reports. 

NBC News reported that Olivia Hill, 57, who is “transgender,” won one of Nashville Metro Council’s seats after securing 12.9 percent of the vote. Hill reportedly served in the U.S. Navy for 10 years as an engineer before working as an engineer for Vanderbilt University. 

“My expertise is fixing things, and while my focus for my native city is repairing Nashville’s outdated infrastructure, I also want to ensure that Nashville is represented with true diversity in a state where the ruling party thinks I should head to the closet,” Hill reportedly said in a statement prior to “her” win.

“This result sends a clear message to the anti-LGBTQ+ extremists in Tennessee and across the country: Trans people are not going anywhere,” the pro-trans Human Rights Campaign wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In July, Hill said in a campaign video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter that the city is “under attack from right-wing conservatives who want to strip our rights.” 

NBC pointed out that Tennessee has introduced 26 “anti-LGBTQ+” measures this year, including a measure to protect children from irreversible, experimental so-called “gender-affirming” services, like hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers, and sex reassignment surgery. This came after Vanderbilt University Medical Center was exposed for providing this kind of care for children because it’s profitable. As a result, the medical center became the subject of intense backlash. Lawmakers at the state and federal level began to call for investigations, which Townhall reported.

