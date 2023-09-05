KJP Tries to Explain Why a Majority of Democrats are Concerned About Biden's...
Dem Governor Ends State Funding for Pro-Life Centers

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 05, 2023 5:45 PM
Jacquelyn Martin

Pro-Abortion Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro (PA) will end his state’s decades-long contract with an anti-abortion organization, according to a report from the Associated Press

Reportedly, Shapiro ended a 30-year long contract with the nonprofit organization Real Alternatives, the first organization in the nation to secure “significant” state and federal funds for pro-life counseling centers. The organization allocated funds to many Catholic charities, anti-abortion centers and maternity homes that help women in a crisis pregnancy. 

The pro-abortion governor reportedly stated that his administration would not “continue that pattern” and support abortion access instead.

Last year, lawmakers sent $7 million to Real Alternatives, which funded more than 70 centers in the state, according to CBS News.

Eileen Artysh, the executive director of St. Margaret of Castello Maternity Home, receives money through Real Alternatives to provide housing, materials and parenting counseling to women who are in a crisis pregnancy. She told AP that many of the women who come to their facility have made up their minds about having their baby.

“Until there’s that last penny left, I’m in this for the long haul,” she said. “And the moms that we help — I can’t imagine deserting any of them.”

Alyssa MacAfee, 26, told the outlet that she was homeless and jobless and in early recovery when she discovered she was pregnant. She went to St. Margaret’s at six months pregnant and stayed there until her child was 5 months old. 

“Everyone was definitely looking at my situation like, ‘You cannot bring a baby into the world right now,’ but I knew that I wanted to,” she told the outlet. “It turned out to be the biggest blessing life has ever given me.”

Reportedly, pro-abortion Democrats and groups like Planned Parenthood PA worked to have the contract ended. 

“It’s sad because this is a great program, and you take this program away, abortions will substantially increase in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Kevin Bagatta, president and CEO for Real Alternatives, told the outlet.

