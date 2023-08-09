The List of Topics We’re Not Supposed to Write About
The Special Counsel Broke Into Trump's Twitter Account
Rand Paul Officially Makes Good on This Promise Regarding Dr. Fauci
Democrats Go Apocalyptic on Texas Barrier Designed to Stop Illegal Crossings
'Black Supremacist' Teacher Who Bragged About Keeping Her Job Isn't Laughing Anymore
Media Losing Traction Pt. 2: In 2023 the Narratives Are Not Only Failing...
How to Be a New York Times Reporter
'Apocalyptic' Scenes Out of Hawaii As Residents Flee to Ocean to Survive
Utah Man Who Allegedly Made 'Credible' Threats to Biden Fatally Shot by FBI...
Sununu Predicts What Could Stop Biden From Being the Dem Nominee
Ditching DEI? These Colleges Just Abandoned Progressive Loyalty Oaths
A Legacy of Division and Corruption
Oh, So It Turns Out Multiple FBI Field Offices Coordinated on Anti-Catholic Memo
NBC News Puts Out a Different Kind of Take on Joe Biden's 'Brand'
Tipsheet

‘Trans Man’ Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant, Loses Unborn Child in Irreversible Trans Surgery

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 09, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

A female who identifies as a transgender man reportedly lost a baby during a hysterectomy procedure because she did not know she was pregnant, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The transgender person, Jesse Pohlner, 28, was four months pregnant when she underwent a full hysterectomy at Royal Women’s Hospital in Melbourne, Australia in 2021. In the surgery, Pohlner had her uterus and ovaries removed. The operation had been confirmed ten days prior. 

Pohler found out that she was in the second trimester of pregnancy and told reporters that “there was no pregnancy test performed.” 

“I would call it hospital negligence, their policy was to blame. The policy let my doctors down, they couldn't perform their best work,” Pohler reportedly said. The night before the operation, a nurse reportedly used a chart and asked her a series of “yes or no” questions and ruled that a pregnancy test wasn’t required. 

What was scheduled to be a three-hour surgery with a one-night stay in the hospital turned into a nine-hour surgery and a week in intensive care, Daily Mail noted.

Pohler claimed: “We had no signs that I was pregnant. I thought I was having reflux and it turned out that it was morning sickness.”

Kellie-Jay Keen, a women’s rights activist, pointed out on Twitter that the transgender “lunacy” leads to “real harm.” 

Recommended

The Special Counsel Broke Into Trump's Twitter Account Katie Pavlich

In 2019, the Associated Press reported that a female who identified as a man arrived at a hospital with “severe abdominal pains.” The nurse reportedly did not consider it an emergency. But, turns out, the woman was pregnant, in labor, and delivered a stillborn. 

“The point is not what’s happened to this particular individual but this is an example of what happens to transgender people interacting with the health care system,” Dr. Daphna Stroumsa of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, wrote of the incident in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“He was rightly classified as a man” in the medical records and appears masculine, Stroumsa added. “But that classification threw us off from considering his actual medical needs.”

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Special Counsel Broke Into Trump's Twitter Account Katie Pavlich
The Jury's Verdict in Andy Ngo's Case Against Antifa Sends Shockwaves Mia Cathell
'Black Supremacist' Teacher Who Bragged About Keeping Her Job Isn't Laughing Anymore Julio Rosas
The Biden Family Bank Statements Have Landed Katie Pavlich
The List of Topics We’re Not Supposed to Write About Katie Pavlich
Oh, So It Turns Out Multiple FBI Field Offices Coordinated on Anti-Catholic Memo Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Special Counsel Broke Into Trump's Twitter Account Katie Pavlich