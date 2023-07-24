AOC Joins Writers and Actors on NYC Picket Line

On Monday, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) appeared on the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America (WGA) picket line in New York City.

“We have workers all across the country either currently on strike, or gearing up to be on strike, because at the end of the day, we are all confronting the same challenge, which is unacceptable, unprecedented concentration of wealth and corporate greed in America,” she said.

“We know that the way that we bust that up is by standing together in solidarity,” she added. “Direct action gets the goods.”

Ocasio-Cortez added that the strike is “a fight against greed” and “the endless pursuit of more wealth.” She claimed that the people in charge need “a reality check.”

"I do not know how any person can say I need another $100 million before another person can have health care." pic.twitter.com/SW9PuorEE6 — POLITICO (@politico) July 24, 2023

As Townhall covered, both groups are on strike to attempt to gain wage increases and better working conditions. This is the first time the groups have gone on strike together since 1960.

In her remarks, Ocasio-Cortez mentioned that the strike is “against AI,” as some opportunities for the workers have diminished due to Artificial Intelligence.