Judge Rules Oregon’s Extreme Gun Control Law Is Constitutional

On Friday, a federal judge ruled that Oregon’s extreme gun control law that was narrowly approved by voters in the 2022 midterms is constitutional.

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut ruled that Measure 114, which places many new restrictions on firearms, including "permit-to-purchase" guidelines, falls in line with “the nation’s history and tradition of regulating uniquely dangerous features of weapons and firearms to protect public safety,” according to the Associated Press.

Townhall previously covered how Measure 114 would require a permit and hands-on safety training and fingerprinting provided by law enforcement to buy a gun. In addition, the law prohibits the sale, transfer, or import of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammo. It would not be illegal to own a gun without a permit, but a permit would be required by law to purchase one.

Immergut reportedly wrote that large-capacity gun magazines “are not commonly used for self-defense, and are therefore not protected by the Second Amendment,” adding that the Second Amendment “allows governments to ensure that only law-abiding, responsible citizens keep and bear arms.”

Before the legislation was passed, Townhall covered how gun sales skyrocketed in the state. And, gun rights groups and other pro-Second Amendment individuals and business owners filed a lawsuit in federal court to block it from taking effect. Shortly after the midterm elections, a judge put a temporary hold on the law.

Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said in an interview in December that she “can’t put handcuffs on someone knowing that there is this black cloud around the constitutionality of that magazine capacity limit.”

“We’ve seen the statistics that most crimes involving guns that criminals commit, they’re not obtaining those firearms legally anyway,” Duncan said in the interview.

Before the law was passed, the sheriff wrote on her Facebook page that Measure 114 “is a terrible law for gunowners, crime victims, and public safety.”

“This measure is poorly written and there is still a lot that needs to be sorted out regarding the permitting process, who has to do the training and what exactly does the training have to cover. In the coming days, I will work with other law enforcement partners, elected officials and community members on the best course of action to take on permitting. I want to ensure anything we do or don’t do will not hinder gunowners’ rights to purchase firearms, intentionally or unintentionally,” Duncan continued.