Firearm Sales Increase Following Oregon’s ‘Extreme’ Gun Control Measure

Firearm sales in Oregon are reportedly increasing as a measure that will enact restrictions on the purchase of guns looks to pass.

Oregon Measure 114 would require a permit and hands-on safety training and fingerprinting provided by law enforcement to buy a gun, according to ABC-affiliated outlet KEZI. In addition, the measure would prohibit the sale of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammo. It would not be illegal to own a gun without a permit, but a permit would be required by law to purchase one.

According to KEZI, over 51 percent of Oregon voters support the measure and gun sales are now going up. Proponents of it claim that it would curb gun violence. However, some feel the opposite. A county sheriff, Michelle Duncan of Linn County, reportedly said that their office would not enforce some parts of the measure if it were to pass.

“This is a terrible law for gunowners, crime victims, and public safety,” the sheriff wrote in a Facebook post Nov. 9. “I want to send a clear message to Linn County residents that the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is NOT going to be enforcing magazine capacity limits.”

“This measure is poorly written and there is still a lot that needs to be sorted out regarding the permitting process, who has to do the training and what exactly does the training have to cover. In the coming days, I will work with other law enforcement partners, elected officials and community members on the best course of action to take on permitting. I want to ensure anything we do or don’t do will not hinder gunowners’ rights to purchase firearms, intentionally or unintentionally,” Duncan continued.

Tom Eichhorn, a former law enforcement officer, told KEZI that gun sales will likely continue to increase before the bill is certified.

“I expect gun sales will continue to climb as people try to get it as they can because they’re afraid their rights are going to be violated, that they're not going to be able to have the right to defend themselves anymore, and I think that's a real worry for a lot of people,” Eichhorn said.

Oregon Live described Measure 114 as “one of the country’s strictest gun control measures.”

The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action called the measure “extreme” and urged residents to vote against it.

KEZI noted that the measure is expected to take effect 30 days after the certification of the election results on Dec. 15.