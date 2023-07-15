In 'Heinz-Sight,' Climate Czar John Kerry Finally Admits His Family Owns Private Jet
VP Harris: Reduce the Population and More of Us Can Drink Clean Water...
What the Tampa Bay Times Did Not Include in Exposé About the Florida...
Unify Behind a New Contract With America
Fauci’s Fraudulent ‘Cover-Up’ of the True Origins of Covid Revealed In Un-Redacted Docs
Disgraced Democrat Defends the Naked Images Found on Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Biden WH Calls Newly Passed Defense Bill an Extreme ‘Wishlist’ For Republicans
Republican Gives Fiery Testimony, Attacking Dem Colleagues Who Defend Child Sex Surgery
Top World Doctors Warn About the Dangers of Gender Transition Surgeries
On the Edge of an Abyss
Why the US Government Is the World's Worst
An Under-the-Radar Tax Court Case Is Exposing IRS Abuse
GOP Demands WH Security Reforms After Cocainegate Left Americans With More Questions Than...
Trump Slams Biden, DeSantis Over Ukraine Stance
Tipsheet

Liberal State Will No Longer Allow Landlords to Consider Potential Tenants’ Immigration Status

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 15, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

A law that will go into effect in 2024 will ban landlords in Illinois from considering immigration status for potential tenants. 

Last month, Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed S.B. 1817, known as the “Illinois Human Rights Act,” which added illegal immigrants as a protected class. Going forward, landlords are prohibited from discriminating against potential tenants who are illegal immigrants. It will go into effect on Jan. 1. 

“This law sets clear boundaries, protecting the rights of immigrants and ensuring that financial institutions and service providers cannot engage in discriminatory practices,” state Sen. Ann Gillespie, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Putting these protections in place will promote fairness to ensure people are not unjustly denied housing.”

Gillespie’s press release noted that third party loan modification service providers cannot refuse to engage in loan services or alter the terms of the service based on someone’s immigration status.

“By making this change, we are breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for immigrants to establish homes and contribute to our communities,” Gillespie said. “Someone’s background should not disqualify them from buying or renting property.”

Recommended

Disgraced Democrat Defends the Naked Images Found on Hunter Biden’s Laptop Sarah Arnold

Fox News reported that the law was part of a package of bills signed into law. Another piece of legislation will allow illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. Over 300,000 people currently hold the Temporary Visitor Driver’s License. 

In May, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Democrats “stepped up” pressure on the federal government to send more money to Chicago to help with the surge of illegal immigrants.

“Given the significant role government entities and organizations in Chicago and Illinois have played in welcoming migrants, it is critical to secure equitable funding to meet the rising need,” the letter from the Democrats said.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Disgraced Democrat Defends the Naked Images Found on Hunter Biden’s Laptop Sarah Arnold
Here's Why the Liberal Media Stopped Describing January 6 As An Insurrection Matt Vespa
Fauci’s Fraudulent ‘Cover-Up’ of the True Origins of Covid Revealed In Un-Redacted Docs Sarah Arnold
What the Tampa Bay Times Did Not Include in Exposé About the Florida State Guard Julio Rosas
In 'Heinz-Sight,' Climate Czar John Kerry Finally Admits His Family Owns Private Jet Matt Vespa
VP Harris: Reduce the Population and More of Us Can Drink Clean Water and Breathe Clean Air Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Disgraced Democrat Defends the Naked Images Found on Hunter Biden’s Laptop Sarah Arnold