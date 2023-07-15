Liberal State Will No Longer Allow Landlords to Consider Potential Tenants’ Immigration Status

A law that will go into effect in 2024 will ban landlords in Illinois from considering immigration status for potential tenants.

Last month, Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed S.B. 1817, known as the “Illinois Human Rights Act,” which added illegal immigrants as a protected class. Going forward, landlords are prohibited from discriminating against potential tenants who are illegal immigrants. It will go into effect on Jan. 1.

“This law sets clear boundaries, protecting the rights of immigrants and ensuring that financial institutions and service providers cannot engage in discriminatory practices,” state Sen. Ann Gillespie, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Putting these protections in place will promote fairness to ensure people are not unjustly denied housing.”

Gillespie’s press release noted that third party loan modification service providers cannot refuse to engage in loan services or alter the terms of the service based on someone’s immigration status.

My bill adding immigration status as a protected class under the Illinois Human Rights Act was signed into law today, making it illegal to discriminate against someone based on their immigration status when renting or selling property. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/1gtoBGT2Kk pic.twitter.com/RZJTjFnUzt — Senator Ann Gillespie (@sengillespie) June 30, 2023

“By making this change, we are breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for immigrants to establish homes and contribute to our communities,” Gillespie said. “Someone’s background should not disqualify them from buying or renting property.”

Fox News reported that the law was part of a package of bills signed into law. Another piece of legislation will allow illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. Over 300,000 people currently hold the Temporary Visitor Driver’s License.

In May, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Democrats “stepped up” pressure on the federal government to send more money to Chicago to help with the surge of illegal immigrants.

“Given the significant role government entities and organizations in Chicago and Illinois have played in welcoming migrants, it is critical to secure equitable funding to meet the rising need,” the letter from the Democrats said.