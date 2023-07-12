Elite NYC All-Boys School Will Begin Accepting ‘Trans’ Students

A private all-boys school in New York City will begin accepting students who are female and identify as men, according to a report from the New York Post.

Reportedly, the historic Browning School sent a letter to parents this month announcing that it will implement the new "woke" policy. Browning is located on the Upper East Side and costs $62,500 per year. Percy and John D. Rockefeller both attended the school.

“As a school that proudly celebrates and affirms boys at every stage of their lives, we acknowledge that the many ways in which gender can be lived and expressed are vastly different now than at our founding in 1888,” the school wrote in a letter to parents. “As a single-gender school that educates boys starting in kindergarten, we are engaging with how gender is viewed today, particularly by the students whom we serve.”





On the school’s website, its “Gender Identity Policy” clearly states: “The Browning School will consider for admission any child who (i) identifies as a boy or (ii) was assigned male at birth, who wishes to join a boys’ school and is well-served by our mission. We will not consider for admission a student who identifies as a girl at the time of application.”

The Post noted that if a student who is admitted to the school no longer identifies as a boy, the school will work to “accommodate” the student.

“This decision was very upsetting – and it kind of defeats the entire purpose of sending my kids to an all-boys school,” an unnamed parent told the Post. “I would have had my kids attend any other school if I knew this was going to happen.”

On Saturday, a member of the Browning’s board of trustees resigned over the new policy.

“After an aggregate 25 years of three boys attending the school, seven years of board service, and more than 1.5 million spent on tuition and donations, we are sending our sons elsewhere and discontinuing all ties,” the former board member wrote.

“Browning has degenerated into a morass of dysfunction, misfeasance, and unfairness,” they added.





Last year, Townhall reported how Harpeth Hall School, which dates back to 1865 and includes alumnae like comedian Minnie Pearl, singer Amy Grant and actresses Willa Fitzgerald and Reese Witherspoon, paused the implementation of a new “Gender Diversity Philosophy” that would have allowed males into the historic all-girls school. The school reversed course after backlash ensued.

According to multiple reports, more than 1,000 parents, alumni, and donors signed a letter against the gender policy change. A follow-up letter called for several school leaders to be replaced, noting that the current leaders are “proponents or enablers of political activism.”